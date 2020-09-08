Battlefield 6 announcement could be imminent

EA DICE could reveal Battlefield 6 soon, with new teases on Twitter -- expect a modern setting, 128-player with 32v32 standard.

It looks like we might be close to a Battlefield 6 announcement, with YouTuber jackfrags teasing... well... something in this new video:

At the 10:00 mark or so the video cuts to a watch with both hands of the watch at the 12 o'clock position -- right on the '6'. Six... get it? Battlefield 6. The tease was then amplified by DICE Senior Designer Niklas Astrand, who tweeted a reply teasing 'Tick tick tick...'.

We already know that Battlefield 6 should roll out with a modern setting, it has been designed for over 128 players and will have 32 v 32 players as standard.