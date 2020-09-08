NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Battlefield 6 announcement could be imminent

EA DICE could reveal Battlefield 6 soon, with new teases on Twitter -- expect a modern setting, 128-player with 32v32 standard.

Published Tue, Sep 8 2020 9:51 PM CDT
It looks like we might be close to a Battlefield 6 announcement, with YouTuber jackfrags teasing... well... something in this new video:

At the 10:00 mark or so the video cuts to a watch with both hands of the watch at the 12 o'clock position -- right on the '6'. Six... get it? Battlefield 6. The tease was then amplified by DICE Senior Designer Niklas Astrand, who tweeted a reply teasing 'Tick tick tick...'.

We already know that Battlefield 6 should roll out with a modern setting, it has been designed for over 128 players and will have 32 v 32 players as standard.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

