Death Stranding update adds DLSS support for Ampere GPU, new 8K preset

Hideo Kojima's masterpiece Death Stranding gets a new update for Ampere GPUs adding DLSS support for next-gen GeForce RTX 30 cards.

Published Tue, Sep 8 2020 7:13 PM CDT
Kojima Productions have very silently pushed out a new update for Death Stranding, something that adds DLSS support for Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

The new update adds DLSS 2.1 support, which delivers support for 8K upscaling -- something that will be used for the GeForce RTX 3090 now that Death Stranding has a "DLSS 8K performance mode". As someone who has been benchmarking at 8K for many years now, I can't wait to test that out very soon.

The patch notes explain: "This update made the game able to recognize 8K resolution, it was previously limited to 4K. It also adds the Ultra Performance DLSS preset created specifically for 8K, it's not visible in the game because it requires an NVIDIA driver update".

"It's not really an Ampere exclusive update, the new DLSS preset will work on Turing when the driver is available, it's just that it won't run very well at 8K DLSS without a 3080/3090".

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

