Hideo Kojima joins Remedy's Control in a surprise update to the 2019 game

Control has also received a massive visual overhaul with improved ray-tracing, updated DLSS support, HDR, and even improved color accuracy.

Remedy's Control, acclaimed for its sci-fi action and visual fidelity, received a free PC update enhancing graphics with HDR, ultra ray tracing, and ultrawide support. It introduces a new mission featuring Hideo Kojima, previously exclusive to PS4. The update also includes new outfits and improved DLSS support.

Remedy's Control was one of the most critically acclaimed games of 2019. Its blend of mind-bending sci-fi elements and action delivered a memorable experience. Coming from one of the most talented studios developing games, the PC version also ushered in a new era of visual fidelity thanks to ray-tracing and DLSS.

With Remedy working on Control 2, among other titles, Control Ultimate Edition just got a free content update on PC (available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG) that improves the game's visuals while introducing a new mission starring one of videogame's most beloved creators, Hideo Kojima.

The new mission 'Dr. Yoshimi Tokui's Guided Imagery Experience,' was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 4 Digital Deluxe version of the game, and is now free to all players. The surprise update to the game also adds a new Ultra ray tracing quality preset on PC for "more rays per pixel and higher temporal stability," HDR support, expanded ultrawide support, and several updates to its DLSS implementation.

