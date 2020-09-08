Phison's new E18 SSD controller is ridiculous, offers 7GB/sec speeds

Phison's new E18 SSD controller powers the very fastest SSDs on the planet, with Sabrent kicking ass with its Rocket 4 Plus SSD.

Phison has truly delivered the speedy SSD goods with its new E18 controller, with the new PS5018-E18 NVMe SSD controller that is now making its way into high-end SSDs from the likes of Sabrent.

The company has been teasing a new 2TB engineering sample that crushes Samsung's new 980 PRO, with a huge 7GB/sec reads and 6.9GB/sec writes... on top of that we have 74,217 IOPs which beats out the Samsung drive that can't even hit 60K.

Sabrent is using the Phison E18 SSD controller inside of its amazing new Rocket 4 Plus SSD, which you can read all about here. Sabrent is the only one offering a new 7GB/sec capable NVMe SSD in 2TB capacities too -- remember that, Samsung is only offering 250GB/500GB/1TB.

What's even better, is that Phison is using its CoXProcessorr Technology, and as Tom's Hardware aptly points out the "tri-core E18's peak random performance is rather average". TH explains: "This is primarily due to the current generation of NAND, which interfaces with the controller at lower I/O rates than the E18's rated 1,200 MTps capability. That means that although Micron's 96L B27A TLC NAND is very responsive flash when paired with the right controller and IP, these early performance numbers are really just a tease".

The SSD market is really heating up... and Phison is there to dominate it, with Sabrent emerging as the new Superman of the SSD industry. Unbeatable, and man does it look good while doing it.