NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD: 1TB capacity, 7GB/sec read speeds (!!!)

Samsung's new 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD has up to 1TB capacity, huge 7GB/sec read speeds -- with a new nickel-coated thermal heat sink.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 30 2020 11:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung has finally unveiled its next-gen 980 PRO SSDs that are now sliding into motherboards on PCIe 4.0 interfaces, offering some ridiculous speeds.

Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD: 1TB capacity, 7GB/sec read speeds (!!!) 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDs come in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities -- offering up to a huge 7000MB/sec (7GB/sec) sequential read speeds, while writes are at 5000MB/sec (5GB/sec) on the 1TB model. The smaller sizes have lowered speeds.

Samsung's new 980 PRO SSD 500GB model has 6900MB/sec (6.9GB/sec) reads, while writes are at 5000MB/sec (5GB/sec) and then the 250GB model is slower again with 6400MB/sec reads (6.4GB/sec) while writes plummet -- but they're still a ridiculous 2700MB/sec (2.7GB/sec).

Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD: 1TB capacity, 7GB/sec read speeds (!!!) 02 | TweakTown.com

Samsung is using its own in-house, next-gen Elpis controller -- while Sabrent offers superior speeds and up to 2TB capacities with its just-announced Rocket 4 Plus SSDs, with the Phison E18 controller. Both of the drives get ridiculously hot, so companies are having to re-think their cooling strategies.

Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD: 1TB capacity, 7GB/sec read speeds (!!!) 03 | TweakTown.com

The company is using a new nickel-coated thermal heat sink on the SSD controller, while a thin copper film is placed on the front and backs of the PCB. Samsung also uses its Dynamic Thermal Guard technology ensure that the 980 PRO SSD is running at its optimal thermals.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung 970 PRO SSD 512GB - M.2 NVMe (MZ-V7P512BW)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$137.99
$169.99$169.99$137.01
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/30/2020 at 11:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.