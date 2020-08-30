Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD: 1TB capacity, 7GB/sec read speeds (!!!)

Samsung's new 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSD has up to 1TB capacity, huge 7GB/sec read speeds -- with a new nickel-coated thermal heat sink.

Samsung has finally unveiled its next-gen 980 PRO SSDs that are now sliding into motherboards on PCIe 4.0 interfaces, offering some ridiculous speeds.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Samsung 980 PRO PCIe 4.0 SSDs come in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities -- offering up to a huge 7000MB/sec (7GB/sec) sequential read speeds, while writes are at 5000MB/sec (5GB/sec) on the 1TB model. The smaller sizes have lowered speeds.

Samsung's new 980 PRO SSD 500GB model has 6900MB/sec (6.9GB/sec) reads, while writes are at 5000MB/sec (5GB/sec) and then the 250GB model is slower again with 6400MB/sec reads (6.4GB/sec) while writes plummet -- but they're still a ridiculous 2700MB/sec (2.7GB/sec).

Samsung is using its own in-house, next-gen Elpis controller -- while Sabrent offers superior speeds and up to 2TB capacities with its just-announced Rocket 4 Plus SSDs, with the Phison E18 controller. Both of the drives get ridiculously hot, so companies are having to re-think their cooling strategies.

The company is using a new nickel-coated thermal heat sink on the SSD controller, while a thin copper film is placed on the front and backs of the PCB. Samsung also uses its Dynamic Thermal Guard technology ensure that the 980 PRO SSD is running at its optimal thermals.