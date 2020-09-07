NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AMD retaliates to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series with a... BICYCLE

NVIDIA reveals its kick ass next-gen Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series, and before we see RDNA 2 -- AMD has released a new bicycle.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 7 2020 12:46 AM CDT
NVIDIA came out and stomped all over the graphics card market last week with its next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards and now AMD is firing back...

AMD retaliates to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series with a... BICYCLE 03 | TweakTown.com
... by releasing a bicycle, and we're not joking.

Yes, AMD has now just unleashed a new AMD Custom Mountain Bike and Custom Cruiser Bike that sell for $299 and can be purchased through the AMD Fan Store website. The company says the new bikes are "designed for many years of fun and comfortable transportation".

AMD retaliates to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series with a... BICYCLE 04 | TweakTown.com

AMD explains: "Custom AMD Mountain Bikes. This bike is designed for many years of fun and comfortable transportation. This 21-speed bicycle is loaded with great mountain bike features including twist grip Shimano index shifting, linear pull MTB brakes, dual suspension frame, and a comfortable Mountain bike saddle".

The company continues, adding: "Kickstand included. 18.5" Custom Design Steel Dual Suspension Frame, 21 Speed Shimano Rear Derailleur, Twist Grip Shifters, 3 Piece Crank, Linear Brakes front and rear, Alloy brake levers, Alloy quick release seat post, Alloy Rims, 26" Alloy Wheels".

NEWS SOURCE:amdfanstore.com

