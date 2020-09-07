AMD retaliates to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series with a... BICYCLE

NVIDIA reveals its kick ass next-gen Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series, and before we see RDNA 2 -- AMD has released a new bicycle.

NVIDIA came out and stomped all over the graphics card market last week with its next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards and now AMD is firing back...

... by releasing a bicycle, and we're not joking.

Yes, AMD has now just unleashed a new AMD Custom Mountain Bike and Custom Cruiser Bike that sell for $299 and can be purchased through the AMD Fan Store website. The company says the new bikes are "designed for many years of fun and comfortable transportation".

AMD explains: "Custom AMD Mountain Bikes. This bike is designed for many years of fun and comfortable transportation. This 21-speed bicycle is loaded with great mountain bike features including twist grip Shimano index shifting, linear pull MTB brakes, dual suspension frame, and a comfortable Mountain bike saddle".

The company continues, adding: "Kickstand included. 18.5" Custom Design Steel Dual Suspension Frame, 21 Speed Shimano Rear Derailleur, Twist Grip Shifters, 3 Piece Crank, Linear Brakes front and rear, Alloy brake levers, Alloy quick release seat post, Alloy Rims, 26" Alloy Wheels".