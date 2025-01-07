These exciting DLSS 4 features will work with GeForce RTX 20 and 30 Series GPUs

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

DLSS 4's new Multi Frame Generation is exclusive to the new GeForce RTX 50 Series, but DLSS 4 is upgrading every single bit of DLSS tech.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: At CES 2025, NVIDIA unveiled the GeForce RTX 50 Series, featuring the RTX 5090 and RTX 5070. The series introduces DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, enhancing performance up to 8X. DLSS 4 upgrades apply to the entire RTX 50, 40, 30, and 20 Series range, improving Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and ray tracing.

At CES 2025, NVIDIA announced the GeForce RTX 50 Series, headlined by the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 for $1999 and a mid-range GeForce RTX 5070 with RTX 4090 performance levels for $549. One of the significant new features is DLSS 4, and the new DLSS Multi Frame Generation boosts performance by up to 8X compared to native rendering - incredible stuff.

Even though DLSS Multi Frame Generation is exclusive to the new GeForce RTX 50 Series and its next-gen Tensor Cores with 2.5X AI performance, the entire DLSS suite of RTX technologies, from Super Resolution to the existing Frame Generation, is getting a major overhaul and upgrade with DLSS 4.

DLSS 3 Frame Generation is being enhanced for increased performance and reduced memory usage, which means less VRAM is required to run games with DLSS 3 enabled on the GeForce RTX 40 Series. Even the GeForce RTX 30 Series and the now-aging GeForce RT 20 Series are getting DLSS improvements courtesy of DLSS 4. Here's a handy chart from NVIDIA breaking it down.

Yes, those of you with a GeForce RTX 2060 or GeForce RTX 3060 will benefit from the arrival of DLSS 4.

3
  • DLSS Multi Frame Generation - Boosts performance by leveraging AI to generate multiple frames. Three compared to one in the existing Frame Generation. Supported by: GeForce RTX 50 Series.
  • DLSS Frame Generation - Increased performance and reduced memory or VRAM usage. Supported by: GeForce RTX 50 Series, GeForce RTX 40 Series.
  • DLSS Ray Reconstruction - Enhanced with increased stability and lighting detail when enabled alongside ray tracing. Supported by: GeForce RTX 50 Series, GeForce RTX 40 Series, GeForce RTX 30 Series, and GeForce RTX 20 Series.
  • DLSS Super Resolution (Beta) - The original AI upscaler, Super Resolution, is being upgraded to offer "greater stability, reduced ghosting, greater detail in motion, and smoother edges in a scene." Supported by: GeForce RTX 50 Series, GeForce RTX 40 Series, GeForce RTX 30 Series, and GeForce RTX 20 Series.

DLAA Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (Beta) - NVIDIA's AI-powered anti-aliasing is enhanced to offer greater stability and motion clarity. Supported by the GeForce RTX 50 Series, GeForce RTX 40 Series, GeForce RTX 30 Series, and GeForce RTX 20 Series.

And the cherry on top is that DLSS Override for Frame Generation, DLSS Override for Model Presets, and DLSS Override for Super Resolution will allow every one of these DLSS 4 features and upgrades to be applied in games without official support via the NVIDIA App.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

