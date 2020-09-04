AMD Big Navi Radeon RX 6000 series branding teased in Fortnite

It seems AMD is coming out a little early to now begin its Big Navi marketing campaign, hot on the heels of the massive success NVIDIA had launching its new Ampere-based GeForrce RTX 30 series graphics cards a few days ago.

AMD has worked with MAKAMAKES, a Fortnite Creatie Island modder in order to create the massive custom AMD Battle Arena in Fortnite's Creative mode. Inside, there are different game mods and maps with one of the maps having an Easter Egg for Big Navi's numbering scheme -- 6000.

We've heard about the Radeon RX 6000 series before, with a tease of Big Navi inside of the Radeon RX 6900 XT costing $999 back in June 2020. New reports suggest that the price of Big Navi will be pulled down and more into the $499 and $549 slots, but you can read more on that here -- that news just happened, too.

You'll notice that Frank Azor, the Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions & Marketing at AMD, tweeted as well -- teasing "Right under your noses :) got to wonder what else we've already put out there that you just haven't discovered yet...".

I guess we're about to hear a whole lot more about Big Navi, folks.

In order to discover this, you'll have to load into Fortnite and then into the AMD Battle Arena -- after that you'll need to jump into the Free-For-All or Capture The Flag maps, and follow these steps: