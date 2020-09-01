NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

I wish this ridiculous custom ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 was real

This card look absolutely bonkers, and I'm totally in love -- ZOTAC you need to hide those wires, and make this real... please?!

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 1 2020 10:43 AM CDT
We are just over 21 minutes away from NVIDIA's huge GeForce RTX 30 series launch event, when this insane custom ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 appeared:

VideoCardz tweeted it out of nowhere, asking "What in the name of Lord Gaben is this" and they're right -- what in the hell is it. It's obviously a fake because there's no way ZOTAC is putting something on the market with exposed cables on the outside like this.

But man-oh-man, I actually really like the design. ZOTAC, you should totally make a card like this and release it as the ultimate GeForce RTX 3090 in your stack.

There are some absolutely delicious custom GeForce RTX 3090s that are being unleashed right now, you can check them all out here:

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

