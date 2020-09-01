I wish this ridiculous custom ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 was real

This card look absolutely bonkers, and I'm totally in love -- ZOTAC you need to hide those wires, and make this real... please?!

We are just over 21 minutes away from NVIDIA's huge GeForce RTX 30 series launch event, when this insane custom ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 appeared:

VideoCardz tweeted it out of nowhere, asking "What in the name of Lord Gaben is this" and they're right -- what in the hell is it. It's obviously a fake because there's no way ZOTAC is putting something on the market with exposed cables on the outside like this.

But man-oh-man, I actually really like the design. ZOTAC, you should totally make a card like this and release it as the ultimate GeForce RTX 3090 in your stack.

