New AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 could have slick OLED display

GIGABYTE's next-gen AORUS-branded GeForce RTX 3090 teased with an OLED display, would read GPU temperatures, and so much more.

GIGABYTE's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card has been teased, with what seems to be the AORUS-branded card and boy-oh-freaking-boy does it look good. Check it out:

Wccftech's own Hassan Mujtaba tweeted out the pic, simply teasing 'THICCC!' which is enough to get anyone going. The card is powered by dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, but has a super-stylish and I'm sure very functional OLED display on top of the card.