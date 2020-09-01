New AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 could have slick OLED display
GIGABYTE's next-gen AORUS-branded GeForce RTX 3090 teased with an OLED display, would read GPU temperatures, and so much more.
Published Tue, Sep 1 2020 10:21 AM CDT
GIGABYTE's new custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card has been teased, with what seems to be the AORUS-branded card and boy-oh-freaking-boy does it look good. Check it out:
Wccftech's own Hassan Mujtaba tweeted out the pic, simply teasing 'THICCC!' which is enough to get anyone going. The card is powered by dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, but has a super-stylish and I'm sure very functional OLED display on top of the card.
