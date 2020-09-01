NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 spotted, has 4 fans (!!!)

Inno3D's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 spotted, quad-fan (!!!) graphics card with GA102 GPU and 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 1 2020 10:05 AM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Sep 1 2020 10:22 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Inno3D has had its new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards unveiled by VideoCardz, with some new renders hitting their website just now.

Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 spotted, has 4 fans (!!!) 621 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The site notes that Inno3D is preparing 4 series of GeForce RTX 30 serise graphics cards, with 6 graphics cards in total. Inno3D's flagship model is the GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 graphics card, which rocks a custom quad-fan cooler (3 on the front, 1 on the back).

Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 spotted, has 4 fans (!!!) 622 | TweakTown.com

We don't have detailed specs just yet, but we should expect some high GPU clocks and 19.5Gbps on the 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 spotted, has 4 fans (!!!) 623 | TweakTown.comInno3D's new GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 spotted, has 4 fans (!!!) 624 | TweakTown.com

Next up we have the iChill X3 which I'm guessing will have a triple-fan cooler, with no fan on the rear of the card. We should expect lower out-of-the-box GPU clocks compared to the higher-end iChill X4 models, too.

Inno3D's new GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 spotted, has 4 fans (!!!) 625 | TweakTown.comInno3D's new GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 spotted, has 4 fans (!!!) 626 | TweakTown.com

Inno3D will have a cheaper GeForce RTX 3090 GAMING X3, wiht a triple-fan cooler and 2.5-slot design, while there will also be the Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Twin X2 OC.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card (NVIDIA Titan RTX)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.00
$2499.00$2424.03$2499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/1/2020 at 10:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.