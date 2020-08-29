NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Asetek is expanding its business into... sim racing?

A user on the Linustech forums discovered a job post from Asetek looking for a hardware developer to create simulation hardware.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Sat, Aug 29 2020 12:53 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Asetek, the company best known for manufacturing closed-loop coolers for several brands including ASUS, EVGA, Fractal Design, GIGABYTE, NZXT, and Thermaltake appears to be branching into new territory, and it's not the type of pivot you would expect. Asetek seems to have its eye set on the simulation racing market.

Asetek is expanding its business into... sim racing? 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Hat tip to MrJaegel over at the Linustechtips forum for uncovering this one. While browsing for jobs on a Danish job seekers website called Sensu.dk, MrJaegal discovered a curious job post seeking a motion control hardware developer for sim racing.

"Asetek's innovative technology has a strong market position and to further support the development of the company, a skilled Hardware Developer for Sim Racing is being sought for the department in Aalborg," reads the job post.

Asetek is expanding its business into... sim racing? 99874798201273 | TweakTown.com

The job states that the successful candidate would be "developing hardware that can simulate the most realistic sim racing experience and dynamics possible."

That person would also need to develop the engine management system, which connects the simulation software with the hardware.

Motion control hardware is a significant pivot for a company that built its success in manufacturing liquid cooling solutions. It will be interesting to see what comes of this move in the coming years.

NEWS SOURCES:sensu.dk, linustechtips.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.