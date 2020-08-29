Asetek is expanding its business into... sim racing?

A user on the Linustech forums discovered a job post from Asetek looking for a hardware developer to create simulation hardware.

Asetek, the company best known for manufacturing closed-loop coolers for several brands including ASUS, EVGA, Fractal Design, GIGABYTE, NZXT, and Thermaltake appears to be branching into new territory, and it's not the type of pivot you would expect. Asetek seems to have its eye set on the simulation racing market.

Hat tip to MrJaegel over at the Linustechtips forum for uncovering this one. While browsing for jobs on a Danish job seekers website called Sensu.dk, MrJaegal discovered a curious job post seeking a motion control hardware developer for sim racing.

"Asetek's innovative technology has a strong market position and to further support the development of the company, a skilled Hardware Developer for Sim Racing is being sought for the department in Aalborg," reads the job post.

The job states that the successful candidate would be "developing hardware that can simulate the most realistic sim racing experience and dynamics possible."

That person would also need to develop the engine management system, which connects the simulation software with the hardware.

Motion control hardware is a significant pivot for a company that built its success in manufacturing liquid cooling solutions. It will be interesting to see what comes of this move in the coming years.