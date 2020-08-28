NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Elon Musk net worth reaches $100 billion, just half of Jeff Bezos

This past Wednesday, Tesla founder and CEO, Elon Musk, hit a new milestone when it comes to his net worth, as its now above $200b.

Published Fri, Aug 28 2020 9:03 AM CDT
2020 has been a massive year for Elon Musk, with significant achievements happening in both Tesla and SpaceX.

Now, according to a Bloomberg report, Elon Musk's net worth has now risen above $100 billion, which just happens to be the exact same day Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reached the $200 billion mark. In just 2020, Tesla stock has seen a rise of 400%, which has caused Musk's personal wealth to exceed by $73 billion this year.

Most of the Musk's wealth has come from the increasing price of Tesla stock, which isn't really that surprising when you look at the numbers. As of June this year, Musk owned 40.4 million Tesla shares, which equates to $87 billion of his net worth. Comparatively, at the beginning of 2020, Musk owned about 38.7 million shares, worth $16.2 billion. If you are after any more information regarding this topic, check out his link here.

NEWS SOURCES:news.yahoo.com, bloomberg.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

