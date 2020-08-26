JPR: NVIDIA has 80% of GPU market, takes more from AMD before Big Navi

NVIDIA secured even more of the discrete GPU market in the last few months, now has 80% of the market -- leaving AMD with 20%.

We are days out from NVIDIA's huge GeForce RTX 30 reveal event on September 1, with Jon Peddie Research detailing the latest GPU vendor market share, and discrete GPU market share numbers.

As you can see from JPR's new data, NVIDIA only secured more market share in the last 12 months -- where it had 71% of the discrete GPU market, and now have 80% of the discrete GPU market. AMD may have launched its RDNA-powered Radeon RX 5000 series cards in that time, but they've been bleeding market share ever since.

Back in Q2 2019, AMD had 29% of the discrete GPU market share while NVIDIA had 71% -- but the end of 2019 and first half of 2020 weren't good for AMD Radeon discrete market share. NVIDIA has just continued to take more and more, and we're about to head into next-gen GPUs... will these numbers change in 3-6-12 months?

I'm looking forward to seeing if, and how it does change.

Quick highlight from JPR: