NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

JPR: NVIDIA has 80% of GPU market, takes more from AMD before Big Navi

NVIDIA secured even more of the discrete GPU market in the last few months, now has 80% of the market -- leaving AMD with 20%.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 26 2020 8:55 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are days out from NVIDIA's huge GeForce RTX 30 reveal event on September 1, with Jon Peddie Research detailing the latest GPU vendor market share, and discrete GPU market share numbers.

JPR: NVIDIA has 80% of GPU market, takes more from AMD before Big Navi 02 | TweakTown.com

As you can see from JPR's new data, NVIDIA only secured more market share in the last 12 months -- where it had 71% of the discrete GPU market, and now have 80% of the discrete GPU market. AMD may have launched its RDNA-powered Radeon RX 5000 series cards in that time, but they've been bleeding market share ever since.

Back in Q2 2019, AMD had 29% of the discrete GPU market share while NVIDIA had 71% -- but the end of 2019 and first half of 2020 weren't good for AMD Radeon discrete market share. NVIDIA has just continued to take more and more, and we're about to head into next-gen GPUs... will these numbers change in 3-6-12 months?

I'm looking forward to seeing if, and how it does change.

Quick highlight from JPR:

  • AMD's overall unit shipments increased by 8.4% quarter-to-quarter, Intel's total shipments decreased by -2.7% from last quarter, and NVIDIA's increased by 17.8%.
  • The overall attach rate of GPUs (includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktop, notebook, and workstations) to PCs for the quarter was 126% which was up by 2.3% from last quarter.
  • The overall PC market increased by 0.68% quarter-to-quarter and increased by 12.54% year-to-year.
  • Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) increased by 6.55% from last quarter.
  • Q2'20 saw no change in tablet shipments from last quarter.
Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Super (RTX 2080 Super Gaming X Trio)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$907.34
$999.66$1249.99$1199.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/26/2020 at 8:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:jonpeddie.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.