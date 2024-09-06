JPR's quarterly GPU shipment report: Q2 2024 shipments up 1.8%, NVIDIA GPU share increases 2%

JPR's quarterly GPU shipment report is out: global GPU shipments increased by 1.8% in Q2 2024, NVIDIA's share of the GPU market increased by another 2%.

JPR's quarterly GPU shipment report: Q2 2024 shipments up 1.8%, NVIDIA GPU share increases 2%
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

Jon Peddie Research has just published its quarterly GPU shipment report, noting that 70 million GPUs were shipped in Q2 2024, and that PC CPU shipments increased by a "surprising" 11% year-over-year.

JPR's quarterly GPU shipment report: Q2 2024 shipments up 1.8%, NVIDIA GPU share increases 2% 204
3

JPR notes that overall, GPUs will have a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% through 2024 to 2026, and reach an installed base of close to 3.3 billion units by the end of 2026. Over the next 5 years, JPR predicts the penetration of discrete graphics cards inside of PCs will stand at 23%. The year-to-year total GPU shipments -- which include all platforms, and all types of GPUs -- increased by 16% reports JPR, with desktop GPUs increasing by 21% and notebooks by 13%.

Dr. Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research, said: "The jump in shipments in Q2 was a welcomed surprise. The market has been bouncing around for a couple of years now, trying to find a rhythmic buoyancy. With all the turmoil of trade wars, pandemics, political elections, and interest rates, it's doubtful we'll see a so-called normalcy for some time".

As for the GPU market share race, AMD's overall GPU market share increased by 0.2% in the three-month period, NVIDIA's GPU market share increased by another 2%, and Intel's GPU market share declined by 2.1% in Q2 2024. Remember that this list includes CPUs that feature integrated GPUs which is why Intel looks so commanding here against NVIDIA. JPR notes:

  • The GPU's overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktops, notebooks, and workstations) in PCs for the quarter was 120%, up 6.7% from last quarter.
  • The overall PC CPU market decreased by -4.6% quarter to quarter and increased by 10.7% year to year.
JPR's quarterly GPU shipment report: Q2 2024 shipments up 1.8%, NVIDIA GPU share increases 2% 205
3

The PC CPU market in Q2 2024 saw a 4.6% quarter-to-quarter decrease, with an overall 10.7% increase year-to-year.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 EVO OC Edition 8GB GDDR6

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$304.99
$304.99$304.99$304.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$304.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/6/2024 at 5:30 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:jonpeddie.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags