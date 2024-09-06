JPR's quarterly GPU shipment report: Q2 2024 shipments up 1.8%, NVIDIA GPU share increases 2%

JPR's quarterly GPU shipment report is out: global GPU shipments increased by 1.8% in Q2 2024, NVIDIA's share of the GPU market increased by another 2%.

Jon Peddie Research has just published its quarterly GPU shipment report, noting that 70 million GPUs were shipped in Q2 2024, and that PC CPU shipments increased by a "surprising" 11% year-over-year.

JPR notes that overall, GPUs will have a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% through 2024 to 2026, and reach an installed base of close to 3.3 billion units by the end of 2026. Over the next 5 years, JPR predicts the penetration of discrete graphics cards inside of PCs will stand at 23%. The year-to-year total GPU shipments -- which include all platforms, and all types of GPUs -- increased by 16% reports JPR, with desktop GPUs increasing by 21% and notebooks by 13%.

Dr. Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research, said: "The jump in shipments in Q2 was a welcomed surprise. The market has been bouncing around for a couple of years now, trying to find a rhythmic buoyancy. With all the turmoil of trade wars, pandemics, political elections, and interest rates, it's doubtful we'll see a so-called normalcy for some time".

As for the GPU market share race, AMD's overall GPU market share increased by 0.2% in the three-month period, NVIDIA's GPU market share increased by another 2%, and Intel's GPU market share declined by 2.1% in Q2 2024. Remember that this list includes CPUs that feature integrated GPUs which is why Intel looks so commanding here against NVIDIA. JPR notes:

The GPU's overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktops, notebooks, and workstations) in PCs for the quarter was 120%, up 6.7% from last quarter.

The overall PC CPU market decreased by -4.6% quarter to quarter and increased by 10.7% year to year.

