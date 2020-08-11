NVIDIA hosting 'special event' for next-gen GeForce on September 1

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will host the GeForce 'special event' to 'usher in a new era' on September 1 for its #UltimateCountdown.

NVIDIA has just announced a new "special event broadcast" for September 1, which will be hosted by NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang -- where we should be introduced to the new next-gen GeForce graphics cards.

The company has a new post on their official GeForce website, leading up into the Ultimate Countdown. The post is filled with memories of the late 90s and the golden age of PC gaming, which centered around low-res (but high-res at the time) monitors, the original GeForce 256, and dial up internet.

I was 16 at the time and couldn't be more obsessed about technology and games, which is why I went into 10 years of working with and selling computer parts and custom gaming PCs and then now -- TweakTown, reviewing graphics cards and playing games.

I'm just a gamer and nerd and a big kid inside, so seeing all the references to the late 90s and what was the golden age of PC gaming -- is awesome. But, it's even more awesome that NVIDIA is getting into it and ringing the nostalgia bell by bringing us back to 1999 and the first-ever GPU: the GeForce 256.

But there is something I noticed here, like I did with NVIDIA's multiple mentions of 21 that I went over in this article from yesterday.

A quick recap of the number 21:

21 days until next-gen GeForce reveal.

21 years since the first ever GPU.

21 years since the first GeForce graphics card.

The first GeForce graphics card was the GeForce 256.

GeForce 256 was offered in 2 different VRAM options: SDR and DDR.

The '256' times '21' = 5376 and then 5+3+7+6 = 21.

AMD has Navi 21 coming.

Navi 21 will compete with Ampere.

NVIDIA references the TNT2 which at the time was on the 220nm node, where it smashed the Voodoo 3 from 3Dfx at the time. It was up to 50% faster at the time, had Direct3D 7.0 support, and much more. It feels like NVIDIA is having a big dig here, referencing the "up to 50% faster performance" and linking to AnandTech's review when Anand was still running the site before he left for Apple.

Hell, I remember reading that review at the time... and thinking how amazing it must be to be writing graphics card reviews.

Maybe this is NVIDIA teasing that it's next-gen graphics card, whatever it is called -- GeForce RTX 3090 ULTIMATE would be nice though, or GeForce RTX 3090 ULTRA -- is up to 50% faster than the current-gen Turing-based flagship graphics card in the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

What's NVIDIA doing with all those mentions of 21 ? I'm a kinda numerology nerd in some ways, so it helps decode at least some of it -- which I did so here. (GeForce) 256 x 21 (days/years celebration) = 5376 (GPU cores in purported GA102 GPU), and 5 + 3 + 7 + 6 = 21.

What about "ULTIMATE" ? Well that's the other thing -- does NVIDIA mean this will be the "ultimate graphics card", or does it mean we could expect an ULTIMATE branded graphics card? GeForce RTX 3090 ULTIMATE has a nice ring to it... just saying.

Where can I tune into the GeForce special event? NVIDIA will be premiering the special event broadcast on September 9 at 9AM PT, hosted by none other than NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang.

