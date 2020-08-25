NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

This custom Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs $6260, a $4860 premium

Caviar's new custom Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs $6260, you could buy a PlayStation 5, 4K 120Hz TV, and a gaming PC for that.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Aug 25 2020 8:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Caviar makes some of the highest-end luxury custom smartphones in the world, with their new take on Samsung's just-released Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costing up to $6260.

This custom Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs 60, a 60 premium 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Samsung charges around $1400 for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, so you're paying a $4860 premium for what exactly? Well, Caviar is using some exotic materials including red marble on the back panel, beautiful decorative framework on the back of the phone -- which uses rose gold covering.

The company is only making 396 of these smartphones in total, with 3 different series having 99 each -- starting at $5750 up to $6260. The website is light on details, but I don't think anyone paying $6000+ for a custom $1400 smartphone is going to care.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked (SM-N986UZNAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1299.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/25/2020 at 7:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, caviar.global

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.