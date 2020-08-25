This custom Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs $6260, a $4860 premium

Caviar's new custom Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs $6260, you could buy a PlayStation 5, 4K 120Hz TV, and a gaming PC for that.

Caviar makes some of the highest-end luxury custom smartphones in the world, with their new take on Samsung's just-released Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costing up to $6260.

Samsung charges around $1400 for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, so you're paying a $4860 premium for what exactly? Well, Caviar is using some exotic materials including red marble on the back panel, beautiful decorative framework on the back of the phone -- which uses rose gold covering.

The company is only making 396 of these smartphones in total, with 3 different series having 99 each -- starting at $5750 up to $6260. The website is light on details, but I don't think anyone paying $6000+ for a custom $1400 smartphone is going to care.