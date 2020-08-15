Crytek reveals 8K screenshot of upcoming Crysis Remastered

Crytek releases a new remastered 8K Nanosuit screenshot from Crysis Remastered, their briefing wallpaper -- download it here.

We were meant to have already had enjoyed Crysis Remastered for nearly a month now, with its original release date of July 23, 2020 -- but it was delayed. It has since been released on the Nintendo Switch, and now we're getting some more teases about the game.

In a recent tweet, the official Crysis Twitter account teased that the "wait is almost over, and we promise it will be worth it. Please stand-by for further intel". The tweet includes a download link to a brand new remastered 8K Nanosuit wallpaper that you can download here.

The screenshot itself looks magnificent, so I'm hoping the entire of Crysis Remastered has that type of visual upgrade. It did give my PC a small stroke to look at it, but with a Intel Core i9-9900K and custom MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti LIGHTNING Z -- waiting for Ampere here, guys -- to run Crysis Remastered at my 43-inch 4K 144Hz and 8K 60Hz monitors.

Shouldn't be too much longer now... can't wait.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Crysis Remastered Features

HD/4K textures

Screen Space Direction Occlusion (SSDO)

Voxel-based global illumination (SVOGI)

High-end volumetric fog/lighting effects and reflections

Software-based ray-tracing in CryEngine 5.6

Motion blur

Parallax occlusion mapping

New particle effects

Enhanced depth of field

More on Crysis Remastered

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around - now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.

Suit up : Your Nanosuit's speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.

Adapt : In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.

Customize : A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.

Conquer : Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges - including a zero-g battlefield- require players to take the offensive and be proactive.

Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.

What You Need To Know

Where can you watch the Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal ? You can ? You can do that here , with more information on EA and Crytek's official gameplay trailer for the game... that should hopefully be in 4K.

When does Crysis Remastered come out ? ( Update : it has been delayed by "a few weeks". ? (: it has been delayed by "a few weeks". Read more on that disappointing news here . We're expecting it to drop on July 23, 2020 -- but EA and Crytek will confirm that during the Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer reveal event. I'll update this part once we have 100% confirmation.

How much will it cost ? Hopefully it's not very expensive, and less than $30. Once again, I'll update this once we have confirmation on how much Crysis Remastered costs.

What will I need to run it ? We can expect minimum and recommended PC requirements for Crysis Remastered in the next 24 hours or so. I'll update this bit when we know what we need to run it -- but if you want to run everything dialed up to maximum, then you're going to need some monstrous PC hardware power.

Does it have ray tracing ? Yes it does, and that's something we'll have more details about soon.

Do I need to play the original Crysis? Nope, this is a remaster -- it's the original Crysis, but with radically improved graphics, and technology. There are tweaks, but the fundamental game and foundation of Crysis is there. Maximum Awesome.

More Reading

Crysis Remastered Reveal Video