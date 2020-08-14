TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Apex Legends: Season 6 gameplay trailer is about to drop

Respawn Entertainment teases Apex Legends Season 6, gameplay trailer will be dropping very soon -- a new Battle Pass, and more.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Fri, Aug 14 2020 2:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Apex Legends is about to receive its new Season 6 update, with developer Respawn Entertainment taking to the official Apex Legends Twitter account to tease the news.

Respawn gives us a YouTube link to where the Apex Legends Season 6 - Boosted Gameplay Trailer will premiere. The gameplay video will go live on August 4 at 8AM PT, where I'm sure we'll also get some more details on Season 6 itself, and its upcoming Battle Pass.

Apex Legends upcoming Season 6 will introduce a new legend with Rampant, who seems to love huge guns and bubble gum. There will be over 100 exclusive items included in the Boosted Battle Pass, crafting -- where you'll need to collect materials and build yourself some better weapons and gear -- and a new Ranked Season for people to get addicted to.

There will also be a new weapon with Volt, a new energy SMG that "packs a punch" teases EA.

Buy at Amazon

Funko Pop! Games: Apex Legends - Pathfinder

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$8.78
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/14/2020 at 12:49 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ea.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.