EA reveals official drop rates for the rarest Apex Legends lootbox item

Electronic Arts (EA) is attempting to get back into the good graces of the Apex Legends community by sharing the drop rate for the rarest lootbox item in the game, Heirloom Shards.

So, why is EA suddenly choosing to share the drop rate for Heirloom Shards now? EA was originally forced to share the drop rates for loot boxes by new laws passed in South Korea that require publishers to disclose the drop rates of loot boxes so users can make informed purchasing decisions. As a result of these new laws, EA has taken the opportunity to reveal the drop rate of its rarest lootbox item, Heirloom Shards. According to the new blog post, EA has previously stated that Heirloom Shards have a drop rate of less than 1%, but the specific percentage is 0.045%.

According to EA, the drop rate of 0.045% is based on the inventory of a player who hasn't earned any Apex Legends cosmetics, and an active player will have a higher drop rate than the one listed due to the duplication protection rule. Players are unable to receive the same item twice, which means the more items a player has in their inventory, the more items they have crossed off the list of possible cosmetics. With each new cosmetic earned, a player is increasing their chances of obtaining an Heirloom Shard.

However, EA explains that Heirloom Shards are still guaranteed if you do not earn them after opening 500 Apex Packs.