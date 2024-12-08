All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Marvel Rivals hits 10 million players in 72 hours, tying Apex Legends

Marvel's new 6v6 PVP third-person tactical squad shooter is a massive hit, raking in 10 million players on all platforms in just 72 hours after release.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Marvel Rivals, a new multiplayer free-to-play team-based shooter by NetEase, has reached 10 million players in just 72 hours, matching Apex Legends' initial success. The game features unique hero synergies and a narrative centered around Marvel's multiverse. It launched with Season 0 and plans for long-term content updates.

NetEase's big new superhero live game breaks a huge milestone with double-digit million players in just a few days' time.

3

It's official: Marvel Rivals is a mega-hit, and during the critical holiday spending period no less. The multiplayer free-to-play team-based shooter is essentially Marvel's answer to Overwatch, complete with unique hero synergies, iconic designs across 33 free player characters, and an ever-changing narrative centered around Marvel's wide-spanning multiverse. The game's popularity has sent social media buzzing and everyone seems to be talking about Rivals--the need for healers and Jeff the Shark, in particular.

Thanks to the colossal pull of Marvel's heroic franchises and the surprisingly layered gameplay mechanics, Rivals has attracted 10 million players across consoles and PC in just 72 hours since launch.

3

In just 72 hours, we've reached an incredible milestone of 10 million players worldwide! 🎉

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you. 🫶

Let's ignite the battle together!

For comparison's sake, our (admittedly limited) F2P release data shows that Rivals actually tied with Apex Legends' initial success records, with Respawn's battle royale hitting a similar 10 million players in 3 days.

  • Call of Duty Warzone - 15 million players, 3 days
  • Apex Legends - 10 million players, 3 days
  • Marvel Rivals - 10 million players, 3 days
  • Fortnite - 10 million players, 14 days

This is just the beginning for Marvel Rivals. The game launched into season 0 Doom's Rise, which is centered around Dr. Doom, and Season 1 is set to launch in early 2025. Both NetEase and Marvel are committed to Rivals with a long-term content strategy roadmap that's all driven by cosmetic-only monetization.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

