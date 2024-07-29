Respawn responds to Apex Legends backlash after 80,000 negative Steam reviews

Respawn Entertainment has responded to the brutal backlash by the Apex Legends community following the appalling Battle Pass changes in Season 22.

A few weeks ago, Apex Legends began to experience a massive influx of negative Steam reviews as fans of the battle royale shooter flocked to the listing to voice their frustrations with the Season 22 Battle Pass rework.

Respawn Entertainment and EA made some changes to the Battle Pass in Season 22, which were marketed to gamers as a way of providing more value to players. Unfortunately, this statement didn't ring true at all, as the Battle Pass was split into two halves, each priced at $10. Additionally, and in what was likely the biggest transgression made by the developers/publishers, players would no longer be able to purchase the Battle Pass with Apex Coins, which are awarded to players for simply playing the game.

The changes to the Battle Pass were deemed clear strategies to milk more money from players, which resulted in the immediate fiery backlash from the community that reduced Apex Legends' concurrent players to drop considerably. The stacking of negative Steam reviews pushed Apex Legends' "Recent Reviews" status down to "Overwhelmingly Negative".

On July 25, Respawn Entertainment recognized the backlashed and rolled back some of the changes, particularly reinstating the ability to purchase the Battle Pass with Apex Coins.

New Battle Pass System

Premium (950 Apex Coins)

  • 92 Total Rewards
  • 1,300 Apex Coins
  • 1.200 Crafting Materials
  • 14 Apex Packs
  • 10 Exotic Shards

Ultimate ($9.99)

  • 92 Total Rewards
  • 1,300 Apex Coins
  • 1.200 Crafting Materials
  • 14 Apex Packs
  • 10 Exotic Shards
  • Instant Rewards: 8 Apex Packs and 1,200 Crafting Materials

Ultimate+ ($19.99)

  • 95 Total Rewards
  • 1,300 Apex Coins
  • 1.200 Crafting Materials
  • 14 Apex Packs
  • 20 Exotic Shards
  • 2 Legendary Skin Variants
  • Instant Rewards: 8 Apex Packs, 1,200 Crafting Materials, and 10 Battle Pass Levels
  • All Legends are Playable
