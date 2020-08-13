TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

New Spider-Man screenshot shows insane next-gen PlayStation 5 visuals

A new Spider-Man Miles Morales screenshot reveals dazzling next-gen visuals and shows what the PlayStation 5 is capable of.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Thu, Aug 13 2020 2:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony has already shown off the PS5's high-end gaming capabilities with the stunning Gran Turismo 7 trailer, and revealed how the console's ultra-fast 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 will destroy load times in the new Ratchet and Clank game. Now a single screenshot exhibits what the console will be capable of at launch.

New Spider-Man screenshot shows insane next-gen PlayStation 5 visuals 33 | TweakTown.com

A new Spider-Man Miles Morales screenshot from Entertainment Weekly speaks volumes about the PlayStation 5's ability at launch. First-party devs like Insomniac Games apparently are pushing ray tracing right out of the gate, complete with new ambient weather and lighting effects. The puddle alone shows evidence of ray-traced reflections and mirrors the kind of thing we see in Control on PC.

We also know Spider-Man Miles Morales will be incredibly optimized on PlayStation 5. Insomniac has baked in a performance mode that hits 4K 60FPS, which is unheard of for this kind of game mode. Usually performance modes target 1080p 60FPS and don't deliver dazzling 4K 60FPS gameplay. This possibly hints the game will hit upscaled 8K resolution to complement Sony's new high-end 8K TVs.

The screenshot says it was captured on a PlayStation 5, but it begs to question if this is gameplay or a cinematic sequence. That's something we won't know until launch when gamers start picking apart the visuals.

The latest Entertainment Weekly interview confirms Miles Morales will be a full story arc, but as Insomniac already revealed, it'll be a shorter experience akin to Uncharted Lost Legacy. It won't be as long as the PS4 Spider-Man game.

"This is a full arc for Miles Morales that started in Spider-Man. We really are completing this hero's coming of age in our game. It is a complete story," said creative director Brian Horton.

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Spider-Man - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$33.50
$16.99$19.95$15.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/13/2020 at 1:08 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ew.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.