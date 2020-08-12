TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Avengers on PC: Unlocked FPS, lenient specs, high-res texture packs

Crystal Dynamics new Avengers game has pretty lenient PC specs, recommends Core i7-4770K with GTX 1060 GPU with unlocked FPS.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Wed, Aug 12 2020 3:55 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new Marvel Avengers live game will have lots of PC-specific optimizations, including unlocked frame rates, ultrawide 21:9 support, and more.

Avengers on PC: Unlocked FPS, lenient specs, high-res texture packs 44 | TweakTown.com

Today Crystal Dynamics revealed the PC spec requirements for the game, and they're rather modest. Minimum specs call for a lower-end Core i3-4160 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GTX 950 GPU with at least 2GB of VRAM. Recommended specs are likewise as lenient, advising gamers to have at least a Core i7-4770K, a GTX 1060 GPU, and 16GB of system memory.

PC-level optimizations include unlocked FPS and support for 144Hz refresh displays, 21:9 ultrawide monitors, and a huge 30GB ultra-HD texture pack that adds lots more definition to the game.

"First of all, the PC version offers an optional 30GB high-resolution texture pack, bringing the richest, highest-detailed visuals throughout the game world. Forests will feel lusher, the tundra more frigid, and AIM facilities all the more sinister to really bring the experience to life. Additionally, there will be support for ultra-wide resolutions as well as multi-monitor configurations so Marvel's Avengers will look good no matter your set up."

The devs remind PC gamers of the open beta test planned for August 21-23, and gave some more details on the test. You'll be able to play singleplayer and co-op, and reach level 15 with Iron Man, Hulk, Kamala, and Black Widow. Beta progress will not carry over into the final game.

The full game launches on September 4 on Steam.

Minimum Spec:

• OS: Windows 10 64-bit

• CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

• 8GB RAM

• NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video RAM)

• DirectX 12

• 75GB HDD space

Recommended Spec:

• Windows 10 64-bit

• CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 GHz

• 16GB RAM

• NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

• DirectX 12

• 110GB SSD space

Buy at Amazon

Marvel's Avengers for PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/12/2020 at 3:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.