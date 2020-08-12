NVIDIA adds Ubisoft's new battle royale Hyper Scape to GeForce NOW

NVIDIA offers a special $25 bundle for GeForce NOW, includes premium service, Hyper Scape Season 1 Battle Pass, and SO much more.

NVIDIA is putting a big spotlight on its GeForce NOW game streaming service ahead of the Ultimate Countdown and its impending "special event" on September 1 for its next-gen GeForce RTX graphics card launch.

The company took to Twitter, offering up a new $25 bundle that gives you the premium subscription level of GeForce NOW for 6 months -- but more importantly, a huge deal with Ubisoft's battle royale shooter Hyper Scape bundle that packs the Season 1 Battle Pass and even exclusive Adi Volta Champion Skin, Volta Drop Pod, Citric Dragonfly Weapon, and Boxer Shuffle Emote.

NVIDIA explains: "Do you hear that? It's the sound of all our dreams coming true. For a limited time, upgrade to a Founders membership and get a Hyper Scape Season One battle pass token + exclusive GeForce NOW Hyper Scape in-game content pack".

If you are an existing subscriber to GeForce NOW on the Founders tier, then your $5-per-month goodness continues -- NVIDIA says it will stack the 6 additional months onto your subscription, as well as give you all the goodies from the Hyper Scape bundle.

You can sign up on the GeForce NOW page here.