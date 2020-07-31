New Hyper Scape patch nerfs hacks across the board, guns get big buffs

Ubisoft has announced that the PC Hyper Scape players will be getting a new patch that really changes up the balancing of the game.

If you played the Hyper Scape open beta, you probably would have noticed that there were some balancing issues with the game.

These balancing issues ranged from hacks (abilities), to some guns feeling just a little bit too strong. Disclaimer - personally, I have been smashing Hyper Scape, and at the current time of writing this I have already maxed out the Battle Pass (Tier 30), and because of the time I have spent playing the game I believe I have a decent understanding of how the title feels and plays out.

Ubisoft says in its patch notes found on the website that this patch is directly aimed at what is "Time-to-kill (TTK)", which is exactly what it sounds like - the time it takes to kill someone once combat is engaged. Ubisoft says that the community voiced concerns about the TTK being too slow, and because of that, they have decided to buff the damage on many guns, while simultaneously nerfing most hacks across the board. Most notably, Ubisoft has nerfed the Protocol V, Mine Hack's overall power level, and the Invisibility Hack.

If you are interested in reading the patch notes for yourself you can check them out on the Ubisoft website here, or below.

My thoughts on the patch - After reading the patch notes, my first thoughts were overall quite good for the direction Ubisoft is taking the title. What concerns me most is that if nerfs to hacks, and most importantly mobility based abilities (Slam, Teleport), will ruin what I consider the best part about Hyper Scape.

I understand that nerfs to certain hacks such as the Mine are justified, but Ubisoft will have to be very careful about how they continue to balance the game in future seasons, as I believe the core mechanic of Hyper Scape is the over the top mobility. If you take away the mobility, Hyper Scape could become another generic battle royale title, which could then in turn, crush the "fun" of the game.

However, I should remind everyone that this is the very first season of the game, and that Ubisoft has the capabilities of rolling back some of these changes if they aren't well received by the community. Basically, I wouldn't be so hot to jump the gun on hating on these changes, as Ubisoft are clearly listening to the player-base and taking into account what players want to see out of the title.

WEAPONS

RIPPER

Detailed changes: Increased Damage to 13/13/13/13/15, up from 11/11/11/11/13.

RIOT ONE

Detailed changes: Increased Damage to 29/31/33/35/39, up from 26/29/31/34/38.

MAMMOTH

Detailed changes: Increased Damage per pellet to 6/6/6/6/7, up from 5/5/5/5/7. The post-shoot animation has been improved to increase the reactivity of the weapon.

PROTOCOL V

Detailed changes: Decreased Damage to 50/54/58/62/67, down from 50/58/65/73/80.

HEXFIRE

Detailed changes: Increased Damage to 4/4/4/4/5, up from 3/3/3/3/4. Decreased Rate of Fire to 900 RPM, down from 1000.

SKYBREAKER

Detailed changes: Increased Damage to 50/54/58/62/67, up from 40/46/52/58/64. Decreased Physical Pushback by 100%. (no more pushback). Skybreaker now does High Environment Damages.

SALVO

Detailed changes: Decreased Damage to 20/20/20/20/24, down from 27/27/27/27/34. Increased Explosion Area of Effect (AoE) to 4R, up from 3R. Decreased Physical Pushback by 100%. (no more pushback).

KOMODO

Detailed changes: Increased DMG to 29/29/29/29/34, up from 25/25/25/25/30. Increased Explosion AoE to 2.5R, up from 1.5R. Decreased Physical Pushback by 100%. (no more pushback). Komodo now deals progressively less damages under 15m range.

HACKS

MINE

Detailed changes: Increased Cooldown to 16/15/14/13/11, up from 12/11/10/9/7s. Decreased Damage to 30/30/30/30/45, down from 50/50/50/50/75. Decreased Projectile Chase Time to 8s, down from 15s. Decreased Projectile HP to 60, down from 75. Decreased Detection Radius to 12R, down from 15R. Decreased Deploy Duration to 30s seconds, down from 60s. Increased Trigger Timer to 1s, up from 0.5s.

WALL

Detailed changes: Decreased Duration to 9 seconds, down from 25s. Decreased Total Deployed Wall limit to 2, down from 5.

BALL

Detailed changes: Increased Cooldown to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 12/11/10/9/7s. Decreased Duration to 60s, down from 180s.

ARMOR

Detailed changes: Increased Cooldown to 16/15/14/13/11, up from 14/13/12/11/9s.

SLAM

Detailed changes: Increased Cooldown to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 12/11/10/9/7s. Decreased Damage to 20/20/20/20/30, down from 30/30/30/30/45.

INVISIBILITY

Detailed changes: Increased Cooldown to 16/15/14/13/11, up from 12/11/10/9/7s. Decreased Duration to 5s, down from 8s.

HEAL

Detailed changes: Increased Cooldown to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 10/9/9/7/5s. Decreased Duration to 9s, down from 15s.

SHOCKWAVE

Detailed changes: Decreased Damage to 10/10/10/10/15, down from 20/20/20/20/30. Increased Cooldown to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 10/9/9/7/5s.

TELEPORT

Detailed changes: Increased Cooldown to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 12/11/10/9/7s.

GAME MODE & SYSTEMS

SHOWDOWN

Detailed changes: Decreased Sector Decay Damage Showdown Multiplier to x3, down from x7.

We believe the current Sector Decay Damage has been creating too much pressure to reach the last sector in time once Showdown begins. The above changes in Hacks and our previous changes on Showdown & Crown should ensure this level of damage is enough to be strong incentive to stay in the last sector without being too stressful.

BUG FIXES

General Client and Server stability improvements