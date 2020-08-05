Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 is now live
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 is now here, live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and ready for some battles.
It will be taking place on August 5 (today) at 2AM ET on all platforms, which works out into:
- US - August 4 @ 11PM PDT
- UK - August 5 @ 7AM BST
- AU - August 5 @ 4PM AEST
- TPE - August 5 @ 2PM CST
- CA - August 5 @ 2AM EDT
The update will be automatic, but if the Season 5 update isn't kicking off on your install of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, reset your PC or console. Once you're back online, try it again and you should see the download starting. It'll be a while, as it's anywhere between 33GB and 50GB depending on your platform, more on that here.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone - Season 5 download sizes
- PC: 54.2GB
- Xbox One: 49.8GB
- PC (Warzone only): 47.4GB
- PS4: 33.9GB
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 will launch on August 5, with all of the content free for gamers. However, you can get a bunch of rewards through purchasing the Battle Pass, which will cost you $10.
What you need to know about Season 5 and Warzone
- How big is the Season 5 update? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity.
- How much storage space does COD:MW take up in total? 200GB+ right now, but this will change once the patches hit gamers' systems. We could expect it to be under 200GB, or right around that 1/5 of a terabyte mark.
- What are the big changes in Season 5? The biggest changes in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are the roof being blown off the stadium, and the huge introduction of a train on Verdansk.
- Should I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Yes, definitely. This is a very different Call of Duty release, and has been super popular with gamers. Plus, if you've got a GeForce RTX graphics card, the ray tracing side of graphics looks glorious.
- What about Warzone? How good is it? Warzone is addictive AF. It has completely captured me, and has pulled me right away from Apex Legends (which pulled me away from Overwatch). Call of Duty: Warzone is an absolute blast to play, and it looks incredible too -- hey Battlefield 6, where you at?
