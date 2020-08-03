Grand Theft Auto V has sold 135 million copies worldwide

Grand Theft Auto V simply won't stop growing, and has now shipped nearly 135 million copies worldwide.

According to Take-Two Interactive's latest Q1'21 earnings, GTA V has sold-in 135 million copies on all platforms, up 5 million units from last quarter. GTA V also had a strong impact on the company's mighty $915 million in quarterly earnings, contributing to both sales and digital monetization via GTA Online.

"Nearly 7 years after launch, Grand Theft Auto V continues to exceed our expectations. The title has now sold in almost 135 million units and remains the standard-bearer of the current console generation,"Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a recent earnings call.

"In addition, recurrent consumer spending on Grand Theft Auto Online outperformed our forecast, growing 155% to a new record."

Here's how GTA V's sales uptick compares to other Take-Two games:

GTA V - 135 million (+5m)

RDR2 - 32 million (+1m)

NBA 2K20 - 14 million (+2m)

Borderlands 3 - 10.5 million (+0.5m)

The Outer Worlds - 2.8 million (+0.3m)

This sales dominance comes weeks after the recent Epic Games promo, where GTA V was offered for free on the platform. According to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, this publicity stunt actually sparked full game sales across the board.

"The partnership with the Epic Games Store, where Grand Theft Auto V was offered for free for a full week in May, was a contributing factor in the game's strong performance, and did not come at the expense of paid sales of the title.

"In fact, after the promotion, the title sold more units than any previous period since fiscal 2013. And in the six weeks following the Epic Store promotion, Grand Theft Auto V sold more units in the same period than any previous year."

Based on GTA V's already-strong performance in Q1, and the upcoming pipeline of content Rockstar has planned for the rest of the year, Take-Two expects the game to deliver it's best-ever earnings in FY2021.

"We now expect Grand Theft Auto V to established a new net bookings record in Fiscal Year 2021," Zelnick said.

Take-Two forecasts slightly lower net revenues of $2.9 billion (-6%) and flat net bookings earnings for FY2021 as it ramps up a massive slate of new games for next-gen consoles, including NBA 2K21 this year, and Grand Theft Auto V in 2021. There's also tons of other new titles in the pipeline.