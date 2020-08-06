Monster Hunter: World hits 16 million sales, a first for Capcom

Monster Hunter's base version is the best-selling Capcom game with 16 million sales, a first for Capcom in its 41-year history.

Capcom updates its best-selling games list on the heels of stellar Q1 performance, cementing Monster Hunter World as its best-selling game of all time.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Monster Hunter: World has now sold over 16 million copies, and is the first Capcom game to achieve this feat in the company's long 41-year history. This drives total Monster Hunter franchise sales to 64 million, up 1 million from Q4'19. Monster Hunter Iceborne is tracked separately and has sold 5.8 million copies on its own.

Capcom just kicked off its new Fiscal Year 2020 with the best Q1 earnings it's ever had, pulling in a record $72.44 million in net profits (+44% YoY) on the back of $219.81 million in net sales revenue (+32%). Games like Monster Hunter: World were strong contributors to these earnings and helped drive game segment earnings up by 54% year-over-year.

Other games like Resident Evil 3 Remake are doing well with 2.7 million units sold, driving total Resident Evil franchise sales past 103 million. Capcom expects the inflate swell these sales numbers considerably in FY2020, where it forecasts a record 28 million games sold during the period. This jump will be driven by new games like Resident Evil VIIIage.

Read Also: Capcom wants 90% digital sales ratio for its games