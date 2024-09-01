Dino Crisis unlikely to be revived by Capcom

The Dino Crisis franchise is unlikely to be revived by Capcom any time soon because of one other major IP, original series creator Shinji Mikami has said.

For Capcom, there may not be room for two big dino-based franchises on the market--at least that's what original series director Shinji Mikami seems to think.

Despite its status as a quadruple-platinum franchise, it could be a long time before Capcom revives the Dino Crisis series. In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Shinji Mikami, who directed both Dino Crisis 1 & 2, said that he believes that the survival franchise could stay on ice a little longer. The reason? The colossal dinosaur-ridden Monster Hunter is the apple of Capcom's eye with over 100 million sales.

"The awesomeness of dinosaurs and the stuff you can do with dinosaurs, that's been kind of really nailed down by Monster Hunter in recent years. So even if I were to decide to make a remake or a new version of Dino Crisis, I don't really feel like there's a whole lot of space for that kind of game right now, just since Monster Hunter has become such a big game," Mikami told Eurogamer at Gamescom 2024.

Interestingly enough, Dino Crisis has become a hit in its own right and has amassed a cult following across the decades. The series has sold over 4.4 million copies across three games, which is a success in terms of sales, especially when it comes to more legacy-oriented games that span multiple early generations.

Even still, that's a far cry from Monster Hunter's megaton numbers. Two franchises remain Capcom's main bread and butter--Resident Evil with its 160 million sales, and Monster Hunter, with its 100 million sales.

Capcom has indeed been more open to experimentation in the last few years, though. The company released Exoprimal in 2023, a live-service co-op shooter where players battle against fearsome dinosaurs. The game has slowed down and Capcom has ceased development on new content less than a year after launch.

NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

