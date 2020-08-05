TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Capcom wants 90% digital sales ratio for its games

Capcom has lofty ambitions and dreams of 90% of its sales revenue coming from digital channels, which may not be that far away.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Wed, Aug 5 2020 2:32 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Aug 5 2020 2:39 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Capcom eventually wants 90% of its game sales to be digital, and it's on its way to achieving that goal.

Capcom wants 90% digital sales ratio for its games 65 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Capcom, like any games company, loves digital storefronts. Digital keeps COGS down tremendously as there's no manufacturing or shipping costs for digital titles. The end goal for all third-party games-makers is release as many games onto digital stores as possible, especially the PlayStation Network with it's massive 110 million+ install base.

Now Capcom says it ultimately wants the highly-coveted 90% digital game sales ratio.

"The digital market of game software is unique in each region, and not all markets are fully supported at this time. Going forward, we aim to further expand sales with a target of 90% digital sales," Capcom said in a recent Q&A session with investors.

It's a big ambition, but it's really not that far away. Digital made up over 70% of Capcom's Q1'20 games revenues, or $132 million. Digital also made up 81% of total games sold during the period (7.45 million), up 7% from last year.

Capcom wants 90% digital sales ratio for its games 54 | TweakTown.com

For the full-year 2020 results, Capcom expects 84% of its game sales volume to be from digital, and nearly 74% of its total net sales games revenue from the same channel.

Capcom's Q1'20 period was the best-performing first quarter in the company's 41-year history, and it expects FY2020 to deliver record results with over 28 million games sold. This fusillade of sales will be driven by big new heavy-hitters like Resident Evil VIllage, which is slated to release on next-gen consoles in Q1'2021.

Read Also: Capcom kicks off FY2020 with best Q1 performance in 41-year history

NEWS SOURCES:capcom.co.jp, resetera.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.