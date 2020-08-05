Capcom wants 90% digital sales ratio for its games

Capcom has lofty ambitions and dreams of 90% of its sales revenue coming from digital channels, which may not be that far away.

Capcom, like any games company, loves digital storefronts. Digital keeps COGS down tremendously as there's no manufacturing or shipping costs for digital titles. The end goal for all third-party games-makers is release as many games onto digital stores as possible, especially the PlayStation Network with it's massive 110 million+ install base.

Now Capcom says it ultimately wants the highly-coveted 90% digital game sales ratio.

"The digital market of game software is unique in each region, and not all markets are fully supported at this time. Going forward, we aim to further expand sales with a target of 90% digital sales," Capcom said in a recent Q&A session with investors.

It's a big ambition, but it's really not that far away. Digital made up over 70% of Capcom's Q1'20 games revenues, or $132 million. Digital also made up 81% of total games sold during the period (7.45 million), up 7% from last year.

For the full-year 2020 results, Capcom expects 84% of its game sales volume to be from digital, and nearly 74% of its total net sales games revenue from the same channel.

Capcom's Q1'20 period was the best-performing first quarter in the company's 41-year history, and it expects FY2020 to deliver record results with over 28 million games sold. This fusillade of sales will be driven by big new heavy-hitters like Resident Evil VIllage, which is slated to release on next-gen consoles in Q1'2021.

