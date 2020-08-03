TweakTown
Capcom kicks off FY2020 with best Q1 performance in 41-year history

Capcom kicks off a new Fiscal Year 2020 with its all-time best Q1 performance in its 41-year history thanks to COVID-19.

Derek Strickland
Published Mon, Aug 3 2020

Capcom just kicked off its Fiscal Year 2020 with the best Q1 quarter in its 41-year history.

Capcom is on a roll. As of FY2019, the company is on a three-year streak of record earnings. Now they've just reported all-time highs for first quarter earnings that beat any other period in its entire lifetime. Capcom's net sales, operating income, and profits are all up double digits and have increased beyond 30% across the board.

For the period ending June 30, 2020, Capcom earned $219.81 million in net sales, up 32% YoY, driven by the landmark success of Resident Evil 3 and back catalog games like Monster Hunter World. Operating income sits at $99.25 million, up 39% YoY, and Capcom pulled a mighty $72.41 million in profits, representing a 44% spike.

Total company earnings - Fiscal Year Q1'2020

  • Net Sales - $219.81 million (¥23.72 bn yen), up 32% YoY
  • Operating Income - $99.25 million (¥10.71 bn yen), up 39% YoY
  • Profit - $72.41 million (¥7.81 billion yen), up 44% YoY
  • Expenses Before Income Tax - $122.47 million up 27.3% YoY
Capcom kicks off FY2020 with best Q1 performance in 41-year history 120 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Digital Contents earnings - Fiscal Year Q1'2020

  • Net Sales -$198.89 million (¥21.476 billion), up 54% YoY
  • Operating Income -$109.37 million (¥11.8 billion), up 53% YoY

For FY2020 guidance, Capcom expects record fiscal year earnings of $6.1 billion, or 669 billion yen, on the backs of a strong slate of games including Resident Evil VIIllage.

NEWS SOURCE:capcom.co.jp

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

