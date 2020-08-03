Capcom kicks off FY2020 with best Q1 performance in 41-year history

Capcom kicks off a new Fiscal Year 2020 with its all-time best Q1 performance in its 41-year history thanks to COVID-19.g.

Capcom just kicked off its Fiscal Year 2020 with the best Q1 quarter in its 41-year history.

Capcom is on a roll. As of FY2019, the company is on a three-year streak of record earnings. Now they've just reported all-time highs for first quarter earnings that beat any other period in its entire lifetime. Capcom's net sales, operating income, and profits are all up double digits and have increased beyond 30% across the board.

For the period ending June 30, 2020, Capcom earned $219.81 million in net sales, up 32% YoY, driven by the landmark success of Resident Evil 3 and back catalog games like Monster Hunter World. Operating income sits at $99.25 million, up 39% YoY, and Capcom pulled a mighty $72.41 million in profits, representing a 44% spike.

Total company earnings - Fiscal Year Q1'2020

Net Sales - $219.81 million (¥23.72 bn yen), up 32% YoY

Operating Income - $99.25 million (¥10.71 bn yen), up 39% YoY

Profit - $72.41 million (¥7.81 billion yen), up 44% YoY

Expenses Before Income Tax - $122.47 million up 27.3% YoY

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Digital Contents earnings - Fiscal Year Q1'2020

Net Sales - $198.89 million (¥21.476 billion), up 54% YoY

Operating Income -$109.37 million (¥11.8 billion), up 53% YoY

For FY2020 guidance, Capcom expects record fiscal year earnings of $6.1 billion, or 669 billion yen, on the backs of a strong slate of games including Resident Evil VIIllage.