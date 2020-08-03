TweakTown
SpaceX Crew Dragon returns to Earth in a successful historic entrance

SpaceX has safely returned two astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley back down to Earth in a historic round mission from the ISS.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Jak Connor
Published Mon, Aug 3 2020 4:32 AM CDT

Elon Musk is undoubtedly jumping up and down in excitement as SpaceX has marked its first successful astronaut mission for NASA.

Back at the start of June, SpaceX launched the Crew Dragon capsule that had aboard NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley. The destination was the International Space Station (ISS), and both astronauts, along with the Crew Dragon capsule, arrived there safely. Now, the end part of SpaceX's historic Demo-2 mission has come to fruition - landing both astronauts back on Earth safely.

Crew Dragon departed from the ISS and began its descent back down to planet Earth, and at precisely 2:48 p.m. EDT on August 2nd, SpaceX's capsule splashed down off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. SpaceX's Crew Dragon splashing down marked the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry humans to and from orbit, and also marked the first splashdown by U.S astronauts in 45 years.

SpaceX's mission control to the two astronauts aboard the capsule, "Welcome back to planet Earth. Thanks for flying SpaceX."

Hurley radioed back, "It was truly our honor and privilege."

For more information about this monumental achievement for space travel, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, phys.org

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

