NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NASA is really concerned about Boeing's Starliner, and here's why

NASA's safety panel has evaluated Boeing's Starliner and has found numerous problems in regards to quality control and safety.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Jak Connor
Published Wed, Jul 29 2020 4:38 AM CDT

The commercialization of space is fantastic news for everyone, and with space travel being opened up, many companies are stepping forward with designs for new spacecraft.

NASA is really concerned about Boeing's Starliner, and here's why 01 | TweakTown.com

One of the companies that have been in the race for quite some time is Boeing, but unfortunately, the company has proven somewhat disappointing with their Starliner program. Back in December, Boeing had to abort its unmanned test flight due to a glitch in the system that really threw things up into the air. NASA has since decided to do an independent analysis of the Starliner program and returned with numerous "recommendations" NASA wants to see before Starliner attempts another launch.

SpaceFlightNow is reporting that NASA is still skeptical, and even concerned about how Boeing is going to address these issues and if they will be able to conquer them fast and efficiently. Donald McErlean, a member of NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, recently said, "However, despite this progress, which is definite and in fact measurable, the panel continues to be concerned about quality control problems that seemingly have plagued the Boeing commercial crew program."

Due to Boeing having to abort the last uncrewed flight test, they will have to retry that mission before NASA grants them permission to have a crew on Starliner. If the second uncrewed test flight goes well, then NASA will permit three astronauts to board Starliner for a round trip to the International Space Station (ISS). Upon returning from the ISS, the spacecraft will be certified for regular use.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic T-Shirt - Americana Collection (GT49)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.97
$9.97--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/28/2020 at 6:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:spaceflightnow.com, nasa.gov, bgr.com, bgr.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.