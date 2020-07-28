PlayStation 5's new quick launch UI feature allows instant gaming

Sony's new PlayStation 5 will have a special home screen section that lets you instantly access and play specific in-game content.

Every part of the PlayStation 5 will take advantage of the console's new ultra-fast 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD, especially the UI and operating system.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 will feature a new quick-launch feature that instantly launches a specific gameplay sequence, level, or event directly from the main menu. This functionality will be nestled into the PlayStation 5's new and improved Activities section. Think of it as a shortcut that quickly loads up a specific portion of a game, whether it be a specific race, a certain level (or boss fight), or maybe even a challenging platformer jump.

Developers can tailor-make instant-access events that will shave off minutes of waiting or redundant gaming to reach a certain part of the game.

For example, FromSoftware could have a challenge to beat Father Gasciogne in less than a minute in Bloodborne. Rather than having to get to Father Gasciogne by actually playing the game, you can click the challenge right from the PS5's home UI and launch right into the fight.

We've known about this feature for a while now and have extensively covered it. But it's only now we've seen specifics on where and how it'll be managed.

The news comes from a now-deleted section of a GameReactor review that explicitly mentions the new PS5 feature:

"We're looking forward to seeing how performance, graphics, or features such as PS5's Activities feature (an instant deeplink to specific races directly from the console's menu) reveal the future of rally racing," the original WRC-9 preview reads.

This is just the beginning, though. This functionality could revolutionize gaming and fold perfectly with the DualSense's new Create button.

[Fig. 4B] FIG. 4 b illustrates an interface for selecting a portion of a time line of a game play for creating a mini game or game slice, according to an embodiment of the present invention.

There's a few major innovations this new quick-launch feature could allow. We could see multiple suspend/resume points per game, similar to the Xbox Series X's Quick Resume feature, which allows up to 4 quick-access points per

But the most exciting possibility is that gamers might be able to create their own gameplay slices and share them on the PlayStation Network.

We've cataloged this feature extensively thanks to a number of Sony patents. The general idea here is to allow users to create, edit, and share their own personal and customized slices of gameplay. Think of it as not only watching a video clip, but being able to play it too.

This would effectively allow gamers to create their own mini game demos. Creators could also grant access to their characters and loadouts and let players essentially pick up where they left off. This will be transformative for walkthroughs, tip videos, and general content creation.

It'll save lots of time for video editors. For example, instead of having to get to a specific part in a game like a boss or a cinematic, you could just find another user-created clip on PSN, load it, and record that instead.

Sony has yet to confirm or detail this new feature, but we've seen it mentioned in a number of patents. It's likely the PlayStation 5 will utilize this feature but we're not 100% sure on the save-state sharing/custom game demo features.