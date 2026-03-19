New update gives players more control over Xbox's best feature

Microsoft is testing a new update for Xbox consoles that gives players much more control over Quick Resume, which is one of the best newer Xbox features.

TL;DR: Microsoft is introducing new Quick Resume controls in an upcoming Xbox update, allowing users to disable Quick Resume for specific games to prevent automatic slot usage and preserve their Quick Resume list.

Microsoft is testing out new Quick Resume controls in its Xbox Insiders program, and the feature should be rolling out soon to all users.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Xbox's upcoming OS update is a big one. Microsoft is bringing more customization and control to the user experience on Xbox Series consoles, and one feature stands out the most: being able to toggle Quick Resume on/off.

On the surface, this doesn't sound like much. Quick Resume is one of the best features that the Xbox Series X/S offer, so why disable it? There are 8 Quick Resume slots, and the slots are overwritten. Think of these as save states on an emulator. Each time you play a game that supports Quick Resume, it automatically takes up a slot. Basically, this new update lets you control which games don't get automatically added, thereby letting you preserve the slots you might have reserved for big RPGs like, say, Fallout 4.

Microsoft explains in a recent Xbox Wire post:

Quick Resume is one of the most loved features on Xbox, but we've heard that for certain games it doesn't always deliver the experience you expect, especially after long periods of inactivity. With this update, you can disable Quick Resume on a per-game basis to ensure those games always launch fresh. You can find this option by opening the More options menu on a game tile in the Quick Resume Group and selecting the Manage Quick Resume option, or by going to any game tile and selecting Manage game and add-ons > Quick Resume settings.

Quick Resume should also be a major feature coming to Project Helix, although Microsoft has not discussed how this will work in length on its new console-PC hybrid system.