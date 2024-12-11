Xbox app adds quickbar for convenient game launches on Windows handheld PCs

TL;DR: The Xbox app's new "jump back in" feature enhances gaming on Windows handheld PCs by allowing quick access to recently played games, improving convenience for on-the-go gaming. Microsoft is advancing towards a dedicated Xbox handheld, focusing on adapting its PC gaming presence for smaller screens. The Xbox app's new "jump back in" feature enhances gaming on Windows handheld PCs by allowing quick access to recently played games, improving convenience for on-the-go gaming. Microsoft is advancing towards a dedicated Xbox handheld, focusing on adapting its PC gaming presence for smaller screens.

The Xbox app's new jump back in feature is a great addition for anyone playing PC games on their Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally, or other Windows handheld PC.

Microsoft is slowly but surely working its way up to a dedicated Xbox handheld. But before the hardware is ready, there's still lots of work to do on Xbox's native PC gaming presence, especially when it comes to adapting to a handheld's smaller screen.

On-the-go gaming is all about convenience. If you can pair that up with instant access, like, say, with Valve's innovative quick access button and suspend and resume feature, it's a potent combo for gamers. While the Xbox PC app doesn't have some sort of revolutionary built-in Quick Resume, it does have "jump back in," which is essentially a quick launch carousel of your recently played games.

This basically alleviates the extra step of navigating other menus, and help you get back into the gameplay more quickly. Or maybe buy a microtransaction pack or two from the game's store hub.

Microsoft explains how the feature works: