All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Xbox app adds quickbar for convenient game launches on Windows handheld PCs

Microsoft's Xbox app for Windows adds a new dedicated quick-launch bar for installed titles that offers a nice convenience feature for handheld PC gamers.

Xbox app adds quickbar for convenient game launches on Windows handheld PCs
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Xbox app's new "jump back in" feature enhances gaming on Windows handheld PCs by allowing quick access to recently played games, improving convenience for on-the-go gaming. Microsoft is advancing towards a dedicated Xbox handheld, focusing on adapting its PC gaming presence for smaller screens.

The Xbox app's new jump back in feature is a great addition for anyone playing PC games on their Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally, or other Windows handheld PC.

Xbox app adds quickbar for convenient game launches on Windows handheld PCs 3
2

Microsoft is slowly but surely working its way up to a dedicated Xbox handheld. But before the hardware is ready, there's still lots of work to do on Xbox's native PC gaming presence, especially when it comes to adapting to a handheld's smaller screen.

On-the-go gaming is all about convenience. If you can pair that up with instant access, like, say, with Valve's innovative quick access button and suspend and resume feature, it's a potent combo for gamers. While the Xbox PC app doesn't have some sort of revolutionary built-in Quick Resume, it does have "jump back in," which is essentially a quick launch carousel of your recently played games.

This basically alleviates the extra step of navigating other menus, and help you get back into the gameplay more quickly. Or maybe buy a microtransaction pack or two from the game's store hub.

Microsoft explains how the feature works:

"The Jump back in feature, which enables players in Compact Mode to click on any game card and jump right back into gameplay from the game's hub.

"Jump back in will feature the last nine games you played from the app. When you click on any game card, you will go directly to its game hub where you can jump into game play. You can also right-click or press the menu button on your controller to launch directly into game play from the context menu."

Photo of the Lenovo Legion Go 8.8
Best Deals: Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" Gaming PC
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/11/2024 at 1:08 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:developer.microsoft.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles