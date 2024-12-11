Xbox app adds quickbar for convenient game launches on Windows handheld PCs

The Xbox app's new jump back in feature is a great addition for anyone playing PC games on their Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally, or other Windows handheld PC.
Microsoft is slowly but surely working its way up to a dedicated Xbox handheld. But before the hardware is ready, there's still lots of work to do on Xbox's native PC gaming presence, especially when it comes to adapting to a handheld's smaller screen.
On-the-go gaming is all about convenience. If you can pair that up with instant access, like, say, with Valve's innovative quick access button and suspend and resume feature, it's a potent combo for gamers. While the Xbox PC app doesn't have some sort of revolutionary built-in Quick Resume, it does have "jump back in," which is essentially a quick launch carousel of your recently played games.
This basically alleviates the extra step of navigating other menus, and help you get back into the gameplay more quickly. Or maybe buy a microtransaction pack or two from the game's store hub.
Microsoft explains how the feature works:
"The Jump back in feature, which enables players in Compact Mode to click on any game card and jump right back into gameplay from the game's hub.
"Jump back in will feature the last nine games you played from the app. When you click on any game card, you will go directly to its game hub where you can jump into game play. You can also right-click or press the menu button on your controller to launch directly into game play from the context menu."