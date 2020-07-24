NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Ghost of Tsushima is Sony's biggest new IP on PS4

Ghost of Tsushima is now the fastest-selling new PlayStation 4 IP in Sony's history, beating out Horizon Zero Dawn and more.

| Jul 24, 2020 at 5:24pm CDT

Ghost of Tsushima is a big first-party hit, and is now the fastest-selling new IP in the PlayStation 4 generation.

Today Sony confirmed some surprising news: Sucker Punch's new samurai slasher Ghost of Tsushima has sold 2.4 million copies in 3 days, making it the quickest-selling new IP on PS4.

"Ghost of Tsushima is now PS4's fastest selling first-party original IP debut with more than 2.4 million units sold through globally in its first 3 days of sales," Sony said on Twitter.

These numbers actually stack up pretty well against other games in 3-day game sales performance. The breakdown looks like this:

  • Ghost of Tsushima - 2.4 million
  • God of War - 3.1 million
  • Spider-Man - 3.3 million
  • FF7 Remake - 3.5 million
  • The Last of Us Part 2 - 4 million+

Ghost of Tsushima isn't the last PS4 exclusive, though. Sony recently confirmed that more PlayStation 4 games are on the way after the PS5 releases this holiday.

