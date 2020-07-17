Sony confirms new PS4 exclusives coming after PlayStation 5 launches

Even as the PlayStation 5 releases in Holiday 2020, Sony isn't about to retire the PS4. There's lots more PS4 games coming.

Sony teases new first-party exclusives coming to the PlayStation 4 in the years to come.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony re-confirms the PS4 won't be retired after the PlayStation 5 releases this holiday, and that new first-party games are still coming to the platform.

"PlayStation 4 is a big part of everything we do, and will continue to be a big part of everything we do. There's a lot more to come on PlayStation 4," Sony marketing exec Eric Lempel said in a recent Summer Game Fest stream.

"We're seeing that some of the greatest titles of this generation have released in recent weeks. But that will continue.

"PlayStation 5 is a next-generation product, but again, we've got a lot to come for people on PlayStation 4. There's still a ton of life in that product."

Lempel seems to hint that The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima aren't the last PS4 first-party exclusives to close out the generation. There could be more. We know that third-party publishers and devs will continue releasing games onto the PS4 in a dual-SKU model, but up until now Sony has dodged the question of first-party games coming to the PS4 after the PS5 releases.

The news is welcome for PS4 owners who aren't yet ready to buy into the possibly-expensive PS5 ecosystem.

Sony acknowledges this even after it makes a case for generational exclusives, and even after a fleet of internal developers announce PS5 games like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Sony's PS4 platform is simply too lucrative to leave behind.

Read Also: You can blow into the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller

The two systems will coexist together on the same market for years--Sony plans to support the PS4 until at least 2022.

From a business perspective, this makes a lot of sense. The PlayStation 4 platform has sold over 1 billion games and over 110 million consoles since 2013, making it the second best-selling PlayStation system of all time. Pressing the reset button would be a mistake.

Instead, Sony is creating a slow cross-generational transition point that's mainly fostered by the PS5's extensive PS4 game backward compatibility support. Sony is in no rush to displace, fragment, or interrupt their lucrative PS4 install base.

The idea here is to have the two separate, but connected, platforms offer choice to gamers for years to come while still making money from subscriptions, software, hardware, and monetization.

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 releases Holiday 2020. No pricing, release date, or pre-order window has been announced yet. Check below for full specs of the system:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU

8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz

Navi 2X GPU with 36 CUs on RDNA 2 at 2.23GHz

Ultra-fast 825GB 12-channel PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD with up to 9GB/sec speeds

Two SKUs: Digital-only, and standard with a disc drive

Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs

Ray-tracing enabled

8K output support (for gaming)

Plays PS4 games, BC is on a title-to-title basis

Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs

New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback

Last updated: Jul 17, 2020 at 01:38 pm CDT