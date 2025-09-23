Sony rewards gamers who earned platinum trophies with the opportunity to buy merch

Sony's new 'franchise rewards' scheme gives enthusiast gamers the opportunity to buy exclusive commemorative merchandise for unlocking trophies and more.

TL;DR: Sony's new Franchise Rewards program gamifies merchandise access by requiring players to unlock specific in-game achievements, starting with Ghost of Tsushima. Only gamers with select trophies can purchase exclusive pins and t-shirts, with more franchises and rewards, including Ghost of Yotei, launching later this year.

Sony has found a way to gamify its merch by locking purchases behind in-game achievements.

Sony today announced its new Franchise Rewards scheme, a new system that allows only the best of the best to buy special game merchandise. The scheme is similar to Bungie Rewards, which also requires players to unlock specific in-game achievements before they can purchase special goods.

Franchise Rewards essentially reserves merchandise like pins and t-shirts for gamers who unlocked specific trophies in a game. The program begins with Ghost of Tsushima, and only users who unlocked the Mono no Aware gold trophy or the Living Legend platinum trophy can buy the new merch. More franchises will be added, complete with individual pages for each of the game series, and Ghost of Yotei is also getting Franchise Rewards later this year.

Check below for more info on PlayStation's new Franchise Rewards:

This commemorative pin is available only for those players who have risen to the ultimate challenge and achieved the "Living Legend" Platinum Trophy with a connected PlayStation account in Ghost of Tsushima by December 31, 2025. The commemorative pin RRP is $25 USD / €28.

This commemorative T-Shirt is available only for players who have achieved the "Mono No Aware" Gold Trophy in Ghost of Tsushima with a connected PlayStation account by December 31, 2025. The commemorative T-shirt RRP is $30 / €33.

This is just the start. Ghost of Yotei Rewards will arrive later this year, giving players another opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments with unique merchandise. We'll share more details closer to launch.