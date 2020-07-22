NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Herman Miller x Logitech gaming desk revealed: costs $1300

Herman Miller x Logitech's new Motia Gaming Desk costs $1300, would go perfectly with the Embody Gaming Chair that costs $1500.

| Jul 22, 2020 at 9:43pm CDT

Herman Miller teamed with Logitech G on their new gaming chair that was just revealed, coming in the form of the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair -- it costs $1500 and you can read about it here.

View 6 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Herman Miller x Logitech gaming desk revealed: costs 00 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

But another interesting announcement was the new Herman Miller Motia Gaming Desk, something that the company is selling for $1300. It is a new motorized standing desk that is capable of taking 200 pounds of gaming weight (we needed this back in the CRT monitor days) and more.

Herman Miller is using a matte finish on its Motia Gaming Desk, something that should keep away those fingerprints and greasy stains. One of the highlights of the new gaming desk from Herman Miller is the way you make the desk rise up, by pressing a glowing button under the right hand side of the table.

Herman Miller x Logitech gaming desk revealed: costs $1300 03 | TweakTown.com

Pressing down on it moves the Motia Gaming Desk down, while pulling up on the 'lever' raises the desk.

Herman Miller x Logitech gaming desk revealed: costs $1300 04 | TweakTown.com

We're looking at 60 inches wide, 30 inches deep, and between 27 and 46 inches tall.

Herman Miller x Logitech gaming desk revealed: costs $1300 05 | TweakTown.com

More specifications on the desk.

Herman Miller x Logitech gaming desk revealed: costs $1300 06 | TweakTown.com

I dig this FAQ -- nice and casual.

NEWS SOURCE:store.hermanmiller.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.