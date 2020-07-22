Herman Miller x Logitech gaming desk revealed: costs $1300

Herman Miller x Logitech's new Motia Gaming Desk costs $1300, would go perfectly with the Embody Gaming Chair that costs $1500.

Herman Miller teamed with Logitech G on their new gaming chair that was just revealed, coming in the form of the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair -- it costs $1500 and you can read about it here.

But another interesting announcement was the new Herman Miller Motia Gaming Desk, something that the company is selling for $1300. It is a new motorized standing desk that is capable of taking 200 pounds of gaming weight (we needed this back in the CRT monitor days) and more.

Herman Miller is using a matte finish on its Motia Gaming Desk, something that should keep away those fingerprints and greasy stains. One of the highlights of the new gaming desk from Herman Miller is the way you make the desk rise up, by pressing a glowing button under the right hand side of the table.

Pressing down on it moves the Motia Gaming Desk down, while pulling up on the 'lever' raises the desk.

We're looking at 60 inches wide, 30 inches deep, and between 27 and 46 inches tall.

More specifications on the desk.

I dig this FAQ -- nice and casual.