ASUS ROG NUC 970, NUC 760 launched: 2.5-liter Mini-PC with up to Core Ultra 9 185H, RTX 4070

ASUS officially launches its new ROG NUG: a new 2.5-liter Mini-PC with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 'Meteor Lake' CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

ASUS has finally unveiled its new ROG NUG 970 and ROG NUC 760 systems, new NUC systems that have some seriously powerful hardware inside of the 2.5-liter chassis. Check them out:

The new ASUS ROG NUC 970 and ROG NUC 760 Mini-PCs feature an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H or Core Ultra 7 155H "Meteor Lake" CPUs, both featuring up to 16 cores and 22 threads at different CPU clocks. There's the option for either NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs, along with the integrated Arc GPU on the Meteor Lake processor.

ASUS supports up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory on the new ROG NUC systems, with space for at least 3 x Gen4 M.2 2280 SSDs. This is mighty impressive, as some Mini-PC systems only have room for a single Gen4 SSD. That's not like ASUS, with 3 x Gen4 SSD slots joined by Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, multiple USB ports (USB-C, USB-A), HDMI 2.1, and even dual DisplayPort 1.4 connectors.

They're not cheap, but if you want a mean-looking, grunty Mini-PC that features fantastic connectivity options -- Thunderbolt 4 + HDMI 2.1 for 4K 120FPS gaming -- then ASUS has your back.

Watch your wallet, but there's an undeniable performance difference between the chunky PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles and the new ROG NUC gaming PCs compared to a console.

As for pricing, we're looking at:

  • ROG NUC 970 with Core Ultra 9 185H + 32GB DDR5 + 1TB SSD + RTX 4070 for $2199
  • ROG NUC 760 with Core Ultra 7 155H + 16GB DDR5 + 512GB SSD + RTX 4060 for $1629
ASUS ROG NUC features:

  • With Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/7 processor deliver superior performance.
  • Ultra-small form factor delivers superior performance and seamless multitasking.
  • Gamers can chat, browse, stream, edit, record and play without skipping a beat.
  • NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070/4060-series graphics make immersive gaming experiences possible.
  • Arrange systems vertically or horizontally (vertical stand included).
  • Connect fast with 2.5Gb Ethernet, Intel® Killer® Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth® 5.3.
  • Customize the addressable backlit ROG panel with your own lighting experience and the option to DIY your own logo.
  • Take your RGB game to the next level with ASUS Aura Sync.
  • 2.5-liter chassis design makes integration and cleaning a breeze.
  • Freedom to play from your living room or desk with this ROG Raikiri Pro compatible PC.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

