Herman Miller x Logitech G gaming chair revealed: costs $1500

Herman Miller and Logitech team up for the Embody Gaming Chair, which costs $1500 and could be the best gaming chair yet.

The much anticipated gaming chair from the collaboration between Herman Miller and Logitech is here, with the introduction of the Embody Gaming Chair.

The new Herman Miller x Logitech G gaming chair is an insanely-priced, radically-looking chair that seems to redefine the upper echelons of the gaming chair market. Herman Miller and Logitech G explain that they designed the new Embody Gaming Chair after consulting with 30 physicians.

This gives the Embody Gaming Chair a great foundation on something you can sit on all day and night, without breaking your back and posture. The chair even cools you while you're sitting down through the padding with its "copper-infused particles" while "pixelated support" helps distribute the weight of your body across the chair better.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

You'll get yourself a rather large 12-year warranty with the chair, but it'll cost you $1495 -- with no current release date just yet.

Herman Miller explains in their press release for the new chair that many of their existing chairs were tested with gamers, but "Embody was chosen as the perfect platform to build a gaming chair from. A typical esports athlete and streamer are seated at their desk upwards of three times as long as a typical office worker. In addition, a large number of gamers expressed widespread dissatisfaction with the comfort and ergonomics provided from traditional gaming chairs that typically focus on aesthetics, as there is a significant decline in performance due to the physical challenges that come from repetitive motion injuries".

Peter Kingsley, Chief Marketing Officer at Logitech G explains: "Gamers deserve advanced ergonomic solutions in all aspects of play. We partnered with Herman Miller to evolve their award-winning Embody Chair into a solution that meets the specific needs of gamers today".

He continued: "This is the first step in an ongoing relationship, and we're proud to be working with Herman Miller to find new ways to help all gamers play at their best".

Herman Miller adds: "The first gaming chair from Herman Miller and Logitech G addresses all of those needs and more. The Embody Gaming Chair allows gamers' bodies to be properly aligned, balanced, and comfortable. A number of enhancements were made to get there, including cooling foam with copper-infused particles that support the ideal gaming posture and reduce heat buildup caused from sitting on thick cushions for a prolonged period of time, and pixelated support, which distributes weight evenly to reduce pressure and encourages movement. These features are crucial to maintaining healthy circulation and focus".