Logitech's Astro A20 X headset is a more wallet-friendly version of the A50 X

When we reviewed the Logitech G ASTRO A50X Wireless Gaming Headset last year, we were impressed by its sound quality, build, comfort, and broadcast-quality microphone. However, the inclusion of a powerful HDMI base station that doubled as a video and audio hub for all your gaming devices meant that if you weren't using it with a PC and PlayStation or Xbox console, it felt a little overkill and, well, pricey.

The good news is that during its Logitech G PLAY 2025 event, the company announced the new ASTRO A20 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, which is available now with an MSRP of $179.99 USD. With a more wallet-friendly price point and a physical design reminiscent of Logitech's gaming headsets, rather than the ASTRO A50 X, it promises to deliver similar 24-bit audio with broadcast-quality 48 kHz full-bandwidth chat.

Unlike the HDMI base station of the A50 X, this model ships with a more compact PLAYSYNC BASE that features two USB connections, allowing you to connect to two systems simultaneously, and choose from PS5, Xbox, PC, or Nintendo Switch. The headset features dedicated buttons that will enable you to switch between devices, with added support for Bluetooth.

The reason why the headset looks very different from the ASTRO A50 X is that it has been designed to be ultra-light, weighing in at just 290 grams. Like the Logitech G series of gaming headsets, the ASTRO A20 X features a stylish RGB glow where the headband meets the earcups, offering up to 90 hours of playtime with no lighting or up to 40 hours with lighting.