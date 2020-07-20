NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Microsoft finally moving Minecraft from Amazon Web Services to Azure

Mojang and Microsoft are finally moving the Minecraft infrastructure from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Microsoft Azure servers.

| Jul 20, 2020 at 10:07pm CDT

In a move which I'm sure felt like forever, Microsoft is finally moving Minecraft onto its own Azure server infrastructure -- away from competitor Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Microsoft finally moving Minecraft from Amazon Web Services to Azure 111 | TweakTown.com

Minecraft developer Mojang has been using AWS for Minecraft Realms since 2014, where gamers can create private play spaces in Minecraft without needing to set up and then host a private server, for an $8 per month subscription service.

But now, things are changing with Mojang Studios moving Minecraft away from AWS and into the warm arms of Azure -- Microsoft's cloud service. Also remember Microsoft acquired Mojang back in 2014 for $2.5 billion and now owns Minecraft.

A spokesperson for the company told CNBC: "Mojang Studios has used AWS in the past, but we've been migrating all cloud services to Azure over the last few years. We'll be fully transitioned to Azure by the end of the year".

Buy at Amazon

Minecraft for PC/Mac [Online Game Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$26.95
$26.95$26.95$26.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/20/2020 at 9:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cdn.vox-cdn.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.