Xbox services are officially fixed confirms Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed that an outage of its Azure cloud computing service resulted in numerous services being knocked offline around the world.

A Microsoft Azure outage occurred only a week after the Amazon Web Services outage, which took down large portions of the internet. The Azure outage took out Microsoft services such as Microsoft 365, Xbox, and Minecraft, along with other companies you may not expect to be impacted, such as Starbucks, Capital One, and Alaska Airlines.

According to Microsoft, the outage was a result of an "inadvertent configuration change" and a DNS problem, which the company followed up with several messages on its various social media channels explaining that it's currently working to recover services. At 7:40 ET Microsoft wrote on its status page for Azure that 98% of the Azure Front Door (AFD) service is operating, and that "majority of customers and services are mitigated or seeing strong improvements".

Additionally, "We have revised our mitigation time and are currently tracking toward full mitigation by 00:40 UTC on 30 October 2025." It seems that goal has been somewhat achieved as Xbox Support wrote on its X account that Xbox gaming services have recovered completely. However, some Xbox owners have reported they were required to restart their console to access the service.

"Starting at approximately 16:00 UTC on 29 October 2025, customers and Microsoft services leveraging Azure Front Door (AFD) may have experienced latencies, timeouts, and errors. We have confirmed that an inadvertent configuration change was the trigger event for this issue," wrote Microsoft on its status page