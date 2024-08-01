Microsoft confirms an attack brought down Microsoft 365 and Azure services

Microsoft has confirmed customers may have experienced a disruption in Microsoft 365 and Azure services worldwide due to an attack.

Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

Microsoft confirmed via an update on its Azure Status website that a 9-hour outage was a result of a DDoS attack that affected its Microsoft 365 and Azure services.

The distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack affected the services globally, and within the blog post, Microsoft didn't specify where or who the attack came from. More specifically, the post states that while the initial DDoS attack did trigger the event, it was responded to by Microsoft's protection mechanisms, but following investigations, Redmond discovered "the implementation of our defenses amplified the impact of the attack rather than mitigating it."

Furthermore, Microsoft said that customer impact began at 11:45 UTC, and by 14:10 UTC, the fix was already rolled out, and the majority of the impact was successfully mitigated. The only details we have on how the outage occurred was Microsoft's description of the outage being caused by an "unexpected usage spike" that "resulted in Azure Front Door (AFD) and Azure Content Delivery Network (CDN) components performing below acceptable thresholds, leading to intermittent errors, timeout, and latency spikes."

"Between approximately at 11:45 UTC and 19:43 UTC on 30 July 2024, a subset of customers may have experienced issues connecting to a subset of Microsoft services globally. Impacted services included Azure App Services, Application Insights, Azure IoT Central, Azure Log Search Alerts, Azure Policy, as well as the Azure portal itself and a subset of Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Purview services," states Microsoft

Redmond states at the bottom of its post that it will be publishing a comprehensive investigative report on the outage that will reveal more details about how the company responded and what happened.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

Today Yesterday 7 days ago 30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00 $10.00 $10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/1/2024 at 11:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bleepingcomputer.com, azure.status.microsoft

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags