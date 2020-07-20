PlayStation 5 DualSense vs PS4 DualShock side-by-side size comparison

The new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is a bit bigger than the PS4's DualShock, having more heft and overall volume.

The PS5's new DualSense controller is somewhat chonky and outsizes the PS4's DualShock 4 in new side-by-side comparisons.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Summer Game Fest's Geoff Keighley recently went hands-on with the DualSense in the first-ever PS5 vs PS4 controller size comparison, and the results aren't too surprising. Keighley took a bunch of pictures of the new PS5 controller, but there's one that we're interested in most: the side-by-side shot.

Early images from Sony hinted the DualSense would be wider and taller than the DualShock 4, and that's indeed true. The controller has more fang-shaped handles and is somewhat reminiscent of a PS3 prototype and DualShock 4 mash-up. According to Keighley, the DualSense weighs more than the DualShock 4

"It definitely weighs a little bit more, but doesn't feel substantial heavy," Keighley said during the stream. "If anything I think it actually has more heft to it in a good way. It feels more structured. It definitely feels good to me."

On the shell, the controller has a USB-C charging port in the back for quick charging, a built-in mic/speaker slot at the bottom, and an AUX port for external headsets. The usual face buttons are intact, alongside the touchpad and D-pad/sticks. There's also a new Create button that could be the most exciting new feature.

The main innovations on the DualSense are on the inside, not the outside. The DualSense has new built-in haptic feedback tech in the form of higher-end rumble actuators in the pad and triggers, creating more tactile and tensile feels to certain games. The result will deliver more nuanced feedback as developers can now program the haptics on a granular and fine-tuned level, simulating pulling bowstrings, revving up engines, soaring the skies, and even changes in terrain like sand.

The PlayStation 5 will come with a DualSense controller alongside a built-in game called Astro's Playroom when it ships in Holiday 2020.

Check below for more info on the DualSense:

DualSense PS5 controller features: