You can blow into the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller

PlayStation 5's new DualSense controller features all kinds of nifty upgrades, and it even lets you blow into the device.

| Jul 17, 2020 at 11:28 am CDT

In today's Summer Game Fest stream, Geoff Keighley confirmed the PS5's new DualSense controller has sensors that can register air pressure sensitivity to translate to in-game.

You can blow into Sony's new PS5 DualSense controller and it'll have an actual affect on in-game events. The functionality was shown in the new Astro's Playroom game that comes pre-installed on the PlayStation 5, which is a kind of multi-hour tech demo that really shows off the DualSense's capabilities. In one section, Geoff had to blow into the device to spin a fan to beat the level.

It's a pretty surprising new feature that wasn't actually announced during Sony's DualSense reveal and could breathe new life (pun intended) into games interactivity. This could be used in all manner of games in creative new ways, possibly even in Horizon Forbidden West when Aloy is swimming deep beneath the ocean waters.

During the stream Sony revealed a few more tidbits about the PS5, but ultimately we didn't get any info on pre-orders or price.

Sony's PS5 will release Holiday 2020, and will come with a DualSense controller packed in.

Check below for more info on the DualSense:

DualSense PS5 controller features:

  • USB Type-C charging
  • Adaptive triggers with improve actuators/haptic feedback
  • Built-in Mic lets you chat without a headset
  • New Create button
  • Touchpad
  • Lightbars on the sides of the touchpad
  • Improved battery
  • Built-in speaker
