New Spider-Man PS5 sequel stars Miles Morales, launches in 2020

Insomniac's next big game will be a Spider-Man PlayStation 5 launch game starring Miles Morales.

Today Sony announced a new PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man game launching alongside the PS5 in 2020. The new game is a direct sequel to Isomniac's mega-hit Spider-Man PS4 game and stars Miles Morales, Peter Parker's pupil who picked up the suit. The footage was captured completely on a PlayStation 5 and features some incredibly fluid cinematic sequences.

The effects, the lighting, the graphics--everything looks truly next-gen. But Sony didn't commit to a full PS5 exclusive, and it looks like Spider-Man Miles Morales will also launch on PS4. We do know the game is coming in 2020 when the PS5 releases.

