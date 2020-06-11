Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
New Spider-Man PS5 sequel stars Miles Morales, launches in 2020

Insomniac is making a Spider-Man game for PlayStation 5, and it stars Miles Morales

Derek Strickland | Jun 11, 2020

Insomniac's next big game will be a Spider-Man PlayStation 5 launch game starring Miles Morales.

Today Sony announced a new PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man game launching alongside the PS5 in 2020. The new game is a direct sequel to Isomniac's mega-hit Spider-Man PS4 game and stars Miles Morales, Peter Parker's pupil who picked up the suit. The footage was captured completely on a PlayStation 5 and features some incredibly fluid cinematic sequences.

The effects, the lighting, the graphics--everything looks truly next-gen. But Sony didn't commit to a full PS5 exclusive, and it looks like Spider-Man Miles Morales will also launch on PS4. We do know the game is coming in 2020 when the PS5 releases.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

