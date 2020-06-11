New Spider-Man PS5 sequel stars Miles Morales, launches in 2020
Insomniac is making a Spider-Man game for PlayStation 5, and it stars Miles Morales
Derek Strickland | Jun 11, 2020 at 3:58 pm CDT (0 mins, 35 secs time to read)
Insomniac's next big game will be a Spider-Man PlayStation 5 launch game starring Miles Morales.
Today Sony announced a new PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man game launching alongside the PS5 in 2020. The new game is a direct sequel to Isomniac's mega-hit Spider-Man PS4 game and stars Miles Morales, Peter Parker's pupil who picked up the suit. The footage was captured completely on a PlayStation 5 and features some incredibly fluid cinematic sequences.
The effects, the lighting, the graphics--everything looks truly next-gen. But Sony didn't commit to a full PS5 exclusive, and it looks like Spider-Man Miles Morales will also launch on PS4. We do know the game is coming in 2020 when the PS5 releases.
